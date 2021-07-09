Barron Trump is 6’7 — and social media thinks he could be the next NBA star

First lady Melania Trump (L) looks at her son Barron Trump after U.S. President Donald Trump delivered his acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination on the South Lawn of the White House August 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. . (Getty Images)

Barron Trump, the youngest son of former President Donald Trump, is reportedly now 6’7 tall, making him over a foot taller than most 15-year-olds.

On Thursday, UberFacts tweeted a photo of Barron alongside his mom, former first lady Melania Trump both holding bags with security around them.

The page has 13.6 million followers, and per their bio, they talk about “the most unimportant things you’ll never need to know.”

They estimated his height at 6’7 based on the known heights of those around him - who he now towers over.

And people didn’t hesitate to compare his evident height to that of an NBA player.

“For real. If he’s somewhat mobile and has a few post moves, he’d make a lot of professional teams,” someone wrote.

“Okay. If I’m 6’7 at fifteen, I’m making every effort to be a collegiate or pro basketball player. That’s just me,” another added.

Someone even pointed out that because of his age, he most likely wouldn’t be done growing. He was even compared to one basketball legend—Shaquille O’Neal.

“The crazy thing is, is that he’s gonna keep growing until he is about 20. So, we might be looking at the next @SHAQ here...,” they said.

Others continued to make references to Barron’s height and how ‘beneficial’ it could be for a game of b-ball, someone who was concerned in the comments wasn’t keen on Barron being portrayed in the media at all because he is so young.

“No matter who the parents are, I personally don’t think children should be photographed by paparazzi nor stories written about or photos published especially if they haven’t put themselves in the public eye, i.e., being a child actor, singer, TV personality, etc.,” they said.

Check out other mixed responses below.

His parents are both pretty tall, but not even close to where Barron is now at. Trump is 6’3, and Melania is 5’11.