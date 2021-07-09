Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Barron Trump is 6’7 — and social media thinks he could be the next NBA star

By Breanna Robinson
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mSNCv_0asJ3F5l00
First lady Melania Trump (L) looks at her son Barron Trump after U.S. President Donald Trump delivered his acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination on the South Lawn of the White House August 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. . (Getty Images)

Barron Trump, the youngest son of former President Donald Trump, is reportedly now 6’7 tall, making him over a foot taller than most 15-year-olds.

On Thursday, UberFacts tweeted a photo of Barron alongside his mom, former first lady Melania Trump both holding bags with security around them.

The page has 13.6 million followers, and per their bio, they talk about “the most unimportant things you’ll never need to know.”

They estimated his height at 6’7 based on the known heights of those around him - who he now towers over.

And people didn’t hesitate to compare his evident height to that of an NBA player.

“For real. If he’s somewhat mobile and has a few post moves, he’d make a lot of professional teams,” someone wrote.

“Okay. If I’m 6’7 at fifteen, I’m making every effort to be a collegiate or pro basketball player. That’s just me,” another added.

Someone even pointed out that because of his age, he most likely wouldn’t be done growing. He was even compared to one basketball legend—Shaquille O’Neal.

“The crazy thing is, is that he’s gonna keep growing until he is about 20. So, we might be looking at the next @SHAQ here...,” they said.

Others continued to make references to Barron’s height and how ‘beneficial’ it could be for a game of b-ball, someone who was concerned in the comments wasn’t keen on Barron being portrayed in the media at all because he is so young.

“No matter who the parents are, I personally don’t think children should be photographed by paparazzi nor stories written about or photos published especially if they haven’t put themselves in the public eye, i.e., being a child actor, singer, TV personality, etc.,” they said.

Check out other mixed responses below.

His parents are both pretty tall, but not even close to where Barron is now at. Trump is 6’3, and Melania is 5’11.

Comments / 5

Indy100

Indy100

42K+
Followers
3K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melania Trump
Person
Barron Trump
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Basketball#Nba#Uberfacts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The real reason Trump keeps telling the Big Lie

(CNN) — One by one, new excerpts of books about the end of Donald Trump's presidency are bringing to light appalling reports on his final year in office. In "I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year," Carol Loennig and Philip Rucker show how the nation's top military leaders were poised to thwart a coup, had Trump or his allies attempted one. In "Landslide," Michael Wolff writes that as late as the morning of January 6, Trump and his former lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, may have believed the election wasn't over. And in "Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost," Michael C. Bender depicts Trump shouting "treason!" and saying those who leaked the story about his family taking cover in the White House bunker during Black Lives Matter protests should be "executed." (Trump has already denied much of the reporting in the new books.)
POTUSNewsweek

Lin Wood Tells Crowd 'It Doesn't Matter Whether Q Is True'

QAnon-supporting lawyer Lin Wood told a crowd at a "patriotism" conference in Missouri that it "doesn't matter whether Q is true" before urging them to draw their own conclusions on the conspiracy theory and "share it with others." Referencing last November's failed election bid by Donald Trump, who he said...
Dallas, TXPosted by
CNN

Donald Trump just accidentally told the truth about his view on polls

(CNN) — Exactly one week ago, I wrote these words: "If you listen to him long enough -- no easy chore -- Donald Trump will tell you all his secrets." During his speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Texas, over the weekend, Trump let loose with this line explaining his strategy on polling:
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The single most revealing fact in the new Trump books

There are all sorts of explosive new revelations in the three new books detailing the final months and days of Donald Trump's car-crash presidency. But the most revealing part of all three has nothing to do with their contents. It's that, for each book, the former President sat for extended interviews with the authors.
POTUSPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Column: Donald Trump just won’t go away

Maybe the word “Trump,” a century from now, will no longer designate a man — or even a presidential administration. Perhaps it will be the name of an epoch. A decisive period in human history when the United States suffered a near-death experience and did or didn’t regain its cognitive faculties.
POTUSNewsweek

Stephen Colbert Calls Donald Trump's Final Days in Office 'The Turd Reich'

Stephen Colbert has labeled Donald Trump's final days in office "the Turd Reich" on his Wednesday night show. In his Late Show monologue, the host told viewers that a flurry of books were being published about the 2020 election and the end of the Trump administration. "We're learning a lot...
POTUSAOL Corp

Megan Fox Responds to Critics After Calling Donald Trump a 'Legend' in UFC Arena

Megan Fox doesn't appreciate her words being twisted. The 35-year-old actress took to her Instagram Stories to call out critics of her recent Jimmy Kimmel Live interview. While speaking with guest host Arsenio Hall, Fox talked about visiting Las Vegas for the UFC 264 fight. She was seated near Donald Trump and commented on his Secret Service.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Donald Trump has regrets

In the next 10 days, no less than THREE major books examining the Trump presidency will be released. Tidbits of each -- one by Michael Bender of the Wall Street Journal, one by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker of The Washington Post and the last by Michael Wolff -- have begun to leak. And those early returns paint Trump in a decidedly disastrous light.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump said whoever 'leaked' info on his White House bunker stay should be 'executed,' new book claims

Then-President Donald Trump told a number of his advisers in 2020 that whoever leaked information about his stay in the White House bunker in May of that year had committed treason and should be executed for sharing details about the episode with members of the press, according to excerpts of a new book, obtained by CNN, from Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender.
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
The Hill

Made for Vegas: Trump's rallies now a 'nostalgia act'

Donald Trump should leave Mar-a-Lago. He needs to take up long-term residency in a town that really understands what he has to offer: Las Vegas. The former president has been back on the road, with two packed rallies in Ohio and Florida. But both performances revealed a new side of Trump’s relationship with his hardcore base: In many ways, he’s become what the entertainment industry calls a “nostalgia act.”
POTUSWashington Times

Megan Fox clarifies Trump remarks, slams 'burn-a-witch-at-the-stake' culture

Actress Megan Fox slammed the “uneducated” social media mob who came for her this week after she appeared to praise former President Donald Trump. Miss Fox sparked a firestorm after she told “Jimmy Kimmel Live” guest host Arsenio Hall that Mr. Trump was treated like a “legend” at Saturday’s UFC fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier in Las Vegas.
POTUSNewsweek

How Melania Trump's Vogue Cover Compares With Jill Biden's

This week it was announced that Jill Biden is Vogue's cover star for August, continuing the magazine's tradition of featuring the first lady on its front page. This practice went on hiatus during the Donald Trump era, however, with Melania Trump snubbed by the fashion magazine. Vogue's editor Anna Wintour...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The utter predictability of Jared and Ivanka ghosting Donald Trump

(CNN) — Here's the paragraph you need to read today:. "With each passing day away from Washington, former President Donald Trump's grievances continue unabated. And those complaints appear to be driving away two of the people who were closest to him during his White House tenure: his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law, Jared Kushner."
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Hannity slams New York Times in fiery segment: 'They cannot quit their psychotic addiction to Donald Trump'

Fox News host Sean Hannity ripped into the New York Times for its lack of devotion to covering President Joe Biden the way it did former President Donald Trump. “And with all the venom, all the hate, all the ink, the vitriol, they are all clearly addicted to all things Donald Trump, and the reality is, psychologically, for them, they cannot quit their psychotic addiction to Donald Trump. They miss him more than anybody,” Hannity said during the Tuesday segment.

Comments / 5

Community Policy