Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Boone, Dallas, Greene, Polk, Story by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 13:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Des Moines . Target Area: Boone; Dallas; Greene; Polk; Story A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN POLK...SOUTHEASTERN GREENE...SOUTHWESTERN STORY SOUTHERN BOONE AND NORTHEASTERN DALLAS COUNTIES At 128 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Madrid, or 12 miles east of Perry, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. This storm has a history of producing large hail to golf ball sized hail with larger hail to tennis ball sized possible. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Perry, Huxley, Madrid, Dallas Center, Slater, Granger, Woodward, Big Creek Lake, Saylorville Lake, Minburn, Sheldahl, Kelley, Bouton, Luther, Perry Municipal Airport, Big Creek State Park and Ledges State Park. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...60MPH