When is the optimal time to deliver a full-term infant? The thinking on this has changed over the years, as more data have come out. For instance, anywhere between 37 and 42 weeks was acceptable for a long time. Then, because of concerns about immature development for the early term infants and because of concerns about macrosomia and meconium aspiration for the late term infants, the sweet spot for delivering an infant seems to be between 39 and 40 weeks. It is rare when I see a baby who was born past 40 weeks’ gestation. But do we have that right?