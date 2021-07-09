Cancel
Education

Detroit FFA student takes 10th at Texas FFA State for Jr. Prepared Public Speaking

By MyParisTexas
myparistexas.com
myparistexas.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Madeleine Marqueze took home 10th-place Thursday at the Texas FFA State Convention in the Junior Prepared Public Speaking Contest. She also brought home the coveted Texas FFA banner. Marqueze was one out of about 1,100 other schools around the state competing in this event. Marqueze gave a 7-minute speech twice...

myparistexas.com

myparistexas.com

myparistexas.com

myparistexas.com is the fastest growing respected news source in Lamar County dedicated to reporting rapid, reliable news. We are passionate about our community and shining a positive light on Paris.

 https://myparistexas.com/
#Detroit#Ffa#Public Speaking
