Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

With $3M grant, UArizona-led center to advance at-home health care technology

EurekAlert
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last two decades have seen an uptick in people choosing to monitor their health using wearable technologies such as Fitbits and Apple Watches. The wearable technology market is valued at $116.2 billion, and is projected to reach $265.4 billion by 2026. Some wearable devices gather not only information like calories burned and steps taken, but heart rate, blood pressure and sleeping patterns. These data points are continuously collected from users, but because they haven't been validated at a clinical level, the data aren't necessarily usable for medical professionals.

www.eurekalert.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#3m#Wearable Technologies#Tech#Engineering Research#Health Care#Fitbits#Apple Watches#Iucrc#Nsf#Uarizona#Digital#C2ship Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
CVS
News Break
Health
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
Health Servicesthewestsidegazette.com

New Technology Helps Americans Afford Health Care

The quality of health care in the United States is high. But staggering costs and spotty medical coverage leave about 66 percent of Americans worried they won’t be able to afford medical care this year, according to a recent survey. Five years ago, one in four Americans reported trouble paying...
Health Servicesboonecounty.in.gov

Health Care

The Veterans Health Administration is America’s largest integrated health care system, providing care at 1,243 health care facilities, including 170 medical centers and 1,063 outpatient sites of care of varying complexity (VHA outpatient clinics), serving 9 million enrolled Veterans each year. Your Service Officer is available to work with you...
Cancerhealthitanalytics.com

Using Genomic-Based AI Technology to Advance Cancer Care

- GE Healthcare and SOPHiA GENETICS have signed a letter of intent to collaborate on developing genomic-based artificial intelligence technology to advance cancer care. The goal of the technology is to better target and match a patient’s treatment based on her specific genomic profile and cancer type. By using GE...
Electronicsbiztucson.com

UArizona-Led Team to Develop Wearable Tech to Monitor Patient Health

The last two decades have seen an uptick in people choosing to monitor their health using wearable technologies such as Fitbits and Apple Watches. The wearable technology market is valued at $116.2 billion, and is projected to reach $265.4 billion by 2026. Some wearable devices gather not only information like calories burned and steps taken, but heart rate, blood pressure and sleeping patterns. These data points are continuously collected from users, but because they haven’t been validated at a clinical level, the data aren’t necessarily usable for medical professionals.
HealthStamford Advocate

Ai-Driven Care Coordination Advances Health Equity and Well-Being in Marginalized Communities

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. A unique intelligent coordinated care system, C3S, is officially releasing its AI-driven platform 1.0, which will allow hospitals, health care providers and health service organizations, nonprofits, legal institutions, and other types of community service organizations to organize services across a variety of professional contexts around the country. The system uses advanced artificial intelligence to link providers into a single cohesive network, allowing multiple sectors to seamlessly communicate and coordinate care both with one another and their clients. This ensures individuals, particularly those in marginalized communities, can get the help they need as quickly as possible.
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

Advances in Medical Technology to Remobilize the Paralysed

As with all types of science, medical science is advancing all the time. While once upon a time, an accident may have resulted in a person never walking again, these days, there is hope for their remobilization. Being paralyzed or partially paralyzed can be extremely isolating and depressing. A once fully independent adult may need to rely on someone to do everything for them. There can be very little privacy living a life like this, and it takes its toll on family members too. But, there have been many and various advances in technology in regard to helping those with no mobility, and today we are going to have a look at a few of those:
Health Servicestargetedonc.com

CTCA In-Home Infusion Program Offers Patient-Centered Oncology Care

Chevon Rariy, MD, discusses how the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic has impacted the adoption of telehealth and the creation of the in-home infusion program, which allows cancer patients to continue their treatment at home while quarantining. Chevon Rariy, MD, medical director of Endocrinology at Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA)...
Tuskegee, ALWSFA

Tuskegee gets $3M grant to fight COVID-19, improve health literacy

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Tuskegee has been awarded $3 million to fight COVID-19 and to improve health literacy among racial and ethnic minorities and other vulnerable communities. The award comes from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health, according to the city. It’s...
Temple, TXTemple Daily Telegram

TC receives $2.4 million grant for Health Sciences Center renovations

Temple College will renovate its Health Sciences Centers with a $2.4 million federal grant, officials announced Tuesday. The Temple College grant is one of three Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act Recovery Assistance grants awarded to Texas institutions on July 8. The three grants totaled $7.7 million. Temple College...
Health ServicesEurekAlert

Diversity of US health care workers

What The Study Did: Researchers examined the diversity and representation by race/ethnicity and sex in select health care occupations in the United States from 2000 to 2019. Authors: Anupam B. Jena, M.D., Ph.D., of Harvard Medical School in Boston, is the corresponding author. To access the embargoed study: Visit our...
Health ServicesForbes

A Pandemic Silver Lining: Building Better Health Care Infrastructure And Advancing Health Equity

The COVID-19 pandemic laid bare the persistent and deep-rooted challenges of ensuring equitable health outcomes for all. As a global society we were forced to face the fact that, even in the 21st century, communities around the world still lack basic medical care as a result of underfunding in public health infrastructure. It challenged us all – public and private sector alike – to re-think the status quo and rebuild and reinvest in more equitable and affordable health care infrastructure.
Buffalo, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Health care center struggles to hire primary care physicians

BUFFALO — Health care facilities nationwide are experiencing a shortage of primary care physicians, and Johnson County Healthcare Center is no exception. With the impending retirement of Dr. Mark Schueler, one of the facility’s 15 providers, the Family Medical Center is hoping to fill an opening that requires primary care in the clinic, hospitalist work, emergency room shifts and care in the nursing home, according to the center’s job posting.
Colorado Springs, COKKTV

Home health care continues to grow as pandemic winds down

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - At-home health care exploded during the pandemic, and experts say the growth is expected to last. “Definitely beyond COVID, there’s an increase in interest to get that kind of medical care, right at home,” said Dan Pierson, regional director for Denver-based home health care provider Dispatch Health.
Portland, ORbenefitspro.com

Health care at home: Patients want it, COVID boosted it, and it works

The patient lived way back in the hills to the west of Portland, OR. The primary care physician, a nurse practitioner, wound around the back roads, nosed her car up the shrub-lined drive to the low-slung home, and parked. With medical black bag in hand, she was invited in by the patient’s niece for his regular check-up.
Utica, NYRomesentinel.com

Parkway Center receives grant to boost Health Literacy

UTICA — The Parkway Center, 220 Memorial Parkway, has received a $2,500 grant from the Slocum Dickson Foundation to support the center’s Health Literacy Program. The program helps patients understand and act on health information as well as educating health care providers to communicate clearly about the health concerns of their patients to ensure their patients are empowered to understand their health information so they are able to make decisions based on their understanding.
Toledo, OHToledo Blade

Zepf Center receives federal grant to implement care delivery model

The Zepf Center announced Tuesday it plans to create a modern care delivery model at a clinic that will expand services and create a “one-stop shop” for patients afflicted by mental health illnesses. The center will receive $2 million each year for two years from the Substance Abuse and Mental...
New Rochelle, NYEurekAlert

On the front lines: Correctional nurses and the COVID-19 pandemic

New Rochelle, NY, July 14, 2021-Firsthand reports from nurses in correctional facilities detail the challenges they faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. These firsthand accounts are reported in a special issue on correctional nursing in the Journal of Correctional Health Care. Click here (https://www.liebertpub.com/toc/jchc/27/2) to read the issue now. Karen Monsen,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy