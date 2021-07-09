With $3M grant, UArizona-led center to advance at-home health care technology

As with all types of science, medical science is advancing all the time. While once upon a time, an accident may have resulted in a person never walking again, these days, there is hope for their remobilization. Being paralyzed or partially paralyzed can be extremely isolating and depressing. A once fully independent adult may need to rely on someone to do everything for them. There can be very little privacy living a life like this, and it takes its toll on family members too. But, there have been many and various advances in technology in regard to helping those with no mobility, and today we are going to have a look at a few of those: