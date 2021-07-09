AMD CEO keeps expectations in check for GPU supply shortages in 2021
Chip companies like Intel, Nvidia, and AMD have all made statements about availability throughout this year. The takeaway is that availability for GPUs has not improved yet, and early projections about the supply shortage proved too optimistic. There are a lot of mixed signals going out at this point, but AMD CEO Lisa Su was willing to give her current take on the situation in a recent interview with Barron’s. According to her, GPU and CPU supply shortages will remain tight through the rest of 2021.www.pcinvasion.com
