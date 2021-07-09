AMD CEO keeps expectations in check for GPU supply shortages in 2021

AMD has been creating a lot of noise with the introduction of its new FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) upscaling algorithm. The technology is more or less a competitor to Nvidia’s DLSS, though the general consensus is that Nvidia’s solution remains the more impressive solution when talking strictly about image quality. However, FSR is available on all modern GPUs and apparently far easier for developers to implement in games. That’s what today’s announcement is all about. Four more games are about to be supported by FSR, and AMD has also attained integration for Unreal Engine and Unity.