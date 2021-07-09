Flash flood watch remains in effect through Friday evening; river flooding expected through weekend

• Moderate Flooding on the Guadalupe River at Victoria. • Minor Flooding on the San Antonio River at Goliad. Heavy rainfall potential will persist through the day today. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected, dropping additional rainfall on already saturated grounds. This would quickly renew flash flooding through the area. The system responsible for the prolonged heavy rain will move out of the region late today and should result in much less activity for the weekend. Isolated to scattered showers/storms will still be possible on Saturday, but with less intense rain.