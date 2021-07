Never mind Hot Girl Summer, 2021 is shaping up to be the summer of style. Having been deprived of a reason to get dressed up for so long, we're suddenly inundated with social plans, live events and every other occasion that might mean you need to wear something other than leggings. For celebrities, this means the red carpet has returned, which is never more glamorous than at the Cannes Film Festival, which has just kicked off after its hiatus last year.