The trailer for The Kissing Booth 3 has dropped ahead of the film's debut next month. The final film in the Kissing Booth franchise will see Joey King's Elle faced with a big decision about where to go to college. One of the options on the table is moving across the country to go to Harvard and to close with her boyfriend Noah (Jacob Elordi) or fulfil her promise and go to university with Lee (Joel Courtney) her lifelong best friend.