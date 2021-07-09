Cancel
Cell structure previously associated with disease actually improves brain function

By McGill University
Cover picture for the articleResearchers at McGill University have shown that a brain cell structure previously thought to be pathological in fact enhances cells’ ability to transmit information and correlates with better learning on certain tasks. In a study published in Nature Communications, the team investigated swellings that occur in the axons of Purkinje...

