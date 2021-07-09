Cell structure previously associated with disease actually improves brain function

Int Rev Cell Mol Biol. 2021;362:55-110. doi: 10.1016/bs.ircmb.2021.01.001. Epub 2021 Feb 27. Blood brain barrier (BBB) is formed by the brain microvascular endothelial cells (BMVECs) lining the wall of brain capillaries. Its integrity is regulated by multiple mechanisms, including up/downregulation of tight junction proteins or adhesion molecules, altered Ca2+ homeostasis, remodeling of cytoskeleton, that are confined at the level of BMVECs. Beside the contribution of BMVECs to BBB permeability changes, other cells, such as pericytes, astrocytes, microglia, leukocytes or neurons, etc. are also exerting direct or indirect modulatory effects on BBB. Alterations in BBB integrity play a key role in multiple brain pathologies, including neurological (e.g. epilepsy) and neurodegenerative disorders (e.g. Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis etc.). In this review, the principal Ca2+ signaling pathways in brain microvascular endothelial cells are discussed and their contribution to BBB integrity is emphasized. Improving the knowledge of Ca2+ homeostasis alterations in BMVECa is fundamental to identify new possible drug targets that diminish/prevent BBB permeabilization in neurological and neurodegenerative disorders.
