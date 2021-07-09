Partial Body Contact Advisory Continues For 3 Grand Traverse County Beaches

A partial body contact advisory for three Grand Traverse County beaches remains in place.

TC State Park, Sunset Park and Senior Center Beach are all being reported at a Level 2 – partial body contact advisory – following results from samples conducted Thursday.

This means that E. coli levels meet MDEQ standards for wading, fishing, and boating. However, contact above the waist is not advised.

All other beaches are at Level 1 – full body contact.

The Grand Traverse County Health Department said that appropriate officials are aware of the situation and follow-up sampling is being conducted Friday. Sampling results are expected Saturday, July 10.