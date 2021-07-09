Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Traverse County, MI

Partial Body Contact Advisory Continues For 3 Grand Traverse County Beaches

By 9and10news Site Staff
Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 8 days ago

A partial body contact advisory for three Grand Traverse County beaches remains in place.

TC State Park, Sunset Park and Senior Center Beach are all being reported at a Level 2 – partial body contact advisory – following results from samples conducted Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EPIyV_0asJ1veV00

This means that E. coli levels meet MDEQ standards for wading, fishing, and boating. However, contact above the waist is not advised.

All other beaches are at Level 1 – full body contact.

The Grand Traverse County Health Department said that appropriate officials are aware of the situation and follow-up sampling is being conducted Friday. Sampling results are expected Saturday, July 10.

Comments / 0

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grand Traverse County, MI
Grand Traverse County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Sunset Park#Boating#Waist#Mdeq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fishing
News Break
Politics
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Traverse City, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City Hosts Change of Command

It’s full of pomp and circumstance: the formality of the changing of the guard ceremony at Air Station Traverse City. It happens every two years – Traverse City gets a new Commanding Officer of the US Coast Guard Air Station. It’s a long-standing tradition to bid farewell to the commanding officer and welcome the new C.O. in a formal ceremony.
EnvironmentPosted by
9&10 News

Protecting Our Waters, St. Mary’s River Clean-Up on July 17

This Saturday, July 17, Lake Superior State University will team up with several other groups to tidy up the St. Mary’s river and Lake Superior. This is the third year the LSSU freshwater research and education will clean the shoreline, but this is the first year teaming up with friends across the St. Mary’s River in Canada.
Traverse City, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Traverse City DDA Gets Update on Drinking Culture Study

Traverse City’s drinking culture is under the microscope – on the agenda with the Downtown Development Authority. Friday morning the DDA board got an update from the group leading the study for Traverse City’s “Healthier Drinking Culture.”. Megan Motil is with Parallel Solutions and is in charge of Community Engagement...

Comments / 0

Community Policy