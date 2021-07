On the recent episode of FOX's HouseBroken, "Who's Getting Cold Feet?", Shel invites the therapy group to join him in celebrating his fast-approaching wedding to Lindsay…the shoe. While Honey wants to be kind, she does help host the shoe's bachelorette party, but still feels odd not addressing the obvious with Shel. The episode joins two sides of the coin: the bachelorette party and the bachelor party, with one of them featuring some interesting toad licking. The raccoon is the obvious choice to host the party, he's a tad insane, and he brings a toad for everyone to lick to get their minds going wild for the evening.