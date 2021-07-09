Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Earthquake In LA? Nope, That Was A Sonic Boom That Rattled Your Home’s Windows This AM

By Jacob Margolis
Laist.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAist relies on reader support, not paywalls. Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today. At about 9 a.m. Friday, people living between West Covina, Long Beach, and Santa Monica felt shaking. L.A. earthquake Twitter came to life, per usual. But check the USGS’s Latest Earthquakes list, and you’ll see that there’s no quake to be found.

laist.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucy Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake Today#Long Beach Airport#Windows#Extreme Weather#Laist#Usgs#Latest Earthquakes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Earthquakes
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
News Break
Twitter
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy