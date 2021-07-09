Earthquake In LA? Nope, That Was A Sonic Boom That Rattled Your Home’s Windows This AM

LAist relies on reader support, not paywalls. Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today. At about 9 a.m. Friday, people living between West Covina, Long Beach, and Santa Monica felt shaking. L.A. earthquake Twitter came to life, per usual. But check the USGS’s Latest Earthquakes list, and you’ll see that there’s no quake to be found.