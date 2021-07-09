Two Pickup Models Popular In South Dakota Are Under Recall

I first came to Sioux Falls as a kid. Living an hour or so away, it seems like we would make a trip to Sioux Falls about twice a year. Maybe once for back-to-school shopping and maybe once for Christmas shopping. Now, this was back in the day when, if memory serves (and sometimes it's a bit off), there was a big KMART right down about 41st and Minnesota Ave. That store seemed to be just about the biggest in the world and a young farm boy could spend an hour or two or three just in the toy department alone.