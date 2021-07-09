Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Two Pickup Models Popular In South Dakota Are Under Recall

By Chuck Wood
Posted by 
Information 1000 KSOO
Information 1000 KSOO
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There is another widespread recall affecting over 400,000 pickups that are very popular in South Dakota. General Motors is recalling 410,000 GMC Sierra and Chevrolet Silverado pickups for an issue with the roof-rail airbags, commonly called side curtain airbags. According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, these airbags can randomly explode without warning and project parts of the inflator into the cabin. Injury can occur if the truck is occupied at the time of inflation, though GM says there have been no reported injuries.

ksoo.com

Comments / 0

Information 1000 KSOO

Information 1000 KSOO

Sioux Falls, SD
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
439K+
Views
ABOUT

Information 1000 KSOO has the best news coverage for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#The Models#Gmc Sierra#Chevrolet#Nstsa#Nhtsa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Cars
Related
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
Information 1000 KSOO

Your Assignment: Describe Sioux Falls In One Word, Here’s Mine

I first came to Sioux Falls as a kid. Living an hour or so away, it seems like we would make a trip to Sioux Falls about twice a year. Maybe once for back-to-school shopping and maybe once for Christmas shopping. Now, this was back in the day when, if memory serves (and sometimes it's a bit off), there was a big KMART right down about 41st and Minnesota Ave. That store seemed to be just about the biggest in the world and a young farm boy could spend an hour or two or three just in the toy department alone.
RestaurantsPosted by
Information 1000 KSOO

Which is South Dakota’s Favorite Ice Cream Flavor?

No one should ever need an excuse to eat ice cream, but you've got a great one this weekend with National Ice Cream Day coming up on Sunday (July 18). This third-Sunday-in-July celebration has been a thing since 1984 and in honor of the big day, the folks at Instacart have revealed the top ice cream preference of each of the 50 states in America.
TrafficPosted by
Information 1000 KSOO

The Most Expensive Traffic Tickets in South Dakota

Getting pulled over is stressful. Seeing the flashing lights in your rearview can cause a lot of anxiety. Tickets are expensive too. But they aren't the most expensive thing. Various tickets cost varying amounts. They aren't all the same. If you get stopped for a DUI, you'll pay a fine, but you'll also have your license suspended and your insurance is going to go up a lot. But a DUI is not the most expensive thing you can get ticketed for. It's actually the third most expensive.
HealthPosted by
Information 1000 KSOO

Good News: South Dakota And Stress Don’t Mix

It's no secret last year was complicated and stressful. No one really knew what to expect or what was in store for the future. Due to more stress in everyday life, individuals over the last year could have developed new, unhealthy habits that include overeating, not eating at the proper times, sleepless nights, or even heavy drinking. A new study from WalletHub recently surveyed 182 cities across the country to determine the most stressed cities.
PoliticsPosted by
Information 1000 KSOO

Selfies Behind the Wheel Are Common in South Dakota

Distracted driving is at an all-time high. Thanks to our electronics and our constant need to check our phones. I've heard it described as "fear of missing out" - or FOMO. It's maddening when the car in front of you doesn't go when the light turns green because they're answering an email or a text. Or worse, taking a selfie.
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
Information 1000 KSOO

Who Knew? South Dakota Has An Official State Song {Listen}

I've lived in South Dakota for over 47 years now. Yeah, the old adage is true, time sure as heck does fly. From Winner to Aberdeen, from Brookings to Sturgis, and back to Brookings, from Rapid City to Sioux Falls, I've seen a whole lot of towns and miles of roads in the state. I haven't been to all the communities, but suffice to say...there's been quite a bunch.

Comments / 0

Community Policy