Curb appeal concept applied to business

In the middle of March, when the all-important American Rescue Plan saw the light of day, the economic severity was more than it is today. The Parliament’s decision to send out the funds for stimulus checks became evident, and in a short period, after the plan was transformed into a law, the payments of $1400 were disbursed. However, there have been significant improvements since the bill was passed by the government. Since the last few months, several claims of being jobless have been coming in. Alongside, the restrictions relating to the pandemic have been largely redacted. These factors make it difficult to justify stimulus check payments in the fourth round.