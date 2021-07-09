Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma City, OK

Curb appeal concept applied to business

By Kathryn McNutt
Journal Record
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Oklahoma City couple launched the only ManagedMowed franchise in the state this spring after retiring from careers in education. The commercial landscaping company is more than a lawn moving service.

journalrecord.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Business
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Education
Local
Oklahoma Business
Oklahoma City, OK
Education
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curb Appeal#Managedmowed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Education
News Break
Landscaping
Related
Oklahoma City, OKJournal Record

O’Connor: Partnership and growth in the SW 29 District

Our Oklahoma City districts are areas where our city has preserved history, unique architecture and culture, and they are important to our economy and quality of life. Automobile Alley, Deep Deuce, Uptown, the Plaza and Paseo are some that are highly recognized and frequently visited for their locally owned restaurants, bars, events and retail. The SW 29 District is special, even among these unique districts, as the place in Oklahoma City to find authentic Hispanic culture and food and our highest concentration of Hispanic businesses, estimated at approximately 300 in the 3-mile stretch between May and Shields.
New York City, NYObserver

Small businesses urged to apply for COVID relief

ALBANY – Small businesses can now apply for grants to offset COVID pandemic income losses — and state Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, and Assemblyman Andrew Goodell, R-Jamestown, are encouraging local business owners to apply. The $800 million COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program reimburses New York small businesses...
Oklahoma Stateoklahoman.com

News 9 will move offices to downtown Oklahoma City

Griffin Communications announced Monday an agreement to purchase the Century Center building in Oklahoma City. The media organization will move its News 9 studios, newsroom and corporate headquarters into the space, and will be spending more than $26 million, including $10 million in renovations, to buy the building. The company...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Center Square

Oklahoma offering return-to-work cash incentive

(The Center Square) – Oklahomans who have gone back to work since the COVID-19 pandemic could be eligible for a $1,200 back-to-work incentive. "Oklahoma businesses were hit extremely hard by the pandemic and eventually faced an unprecedented labor shortage," Shelley Zumwalt, executive director of Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, told The Center Square. "When the return-to-work incentive was announced in late May, there were nearly 200,000 employable Oklahomans who had not returned to the workforce."
Napa, CANapa Valley Register

Apply same standards to all businesses

Recently the Napa Valley Register published an article titled "Chick-fil-A not coming to Napa after restaurant dropped from project." The report quoted Renee Mortell Cazares and Anne Sutkowi-Hemstreet, community programs manager of First 5 Napa County and director of the Rainbow Action Network. Each voiced their concerns with fast-food chain’s entrance to Napa citing the company’s LGBTQ track record.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

The appeal of COVID-19 business interruption appeals

July 9, 2021 - More than one year has passed since the start of the COVID-19 global pandemic. According to the Centers for Disease Control, COVID-19 has infected more than 33 million people in the United States and more than 600,000 have died. Also in that time, hundreds of thousands...
Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Worth $600 Expected To Reach Citizens Soon

Stimulus Checks amounting to $600 each are expected to reach the citizens soon. These checks were approved by the government on July 13. Almost half of the citizens of California are expected to be benefitted from the funding. The government-sanctioned financial boosts are all set to be rolled out soon....
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Updates On Stimulus Checks: Fourth Check Gains Momentum For Petition

In the middle of March, when the all-important American Rescue Plan saw the light of day, the economic severity was more than it is today. The Parliament’s decision to send out the funds for stimulus checks became evident, and in a short period, after the plan was transformed into a law, the payments of $1400 were disbursed. However, there have been significant improvements since the bill was passed by the government. Since the last few months, several claims of being jobless have been coming in. Alongside, the restrictions relating to the pandemic have been largely redacted. These factors make it difficult to justify stimulus check payments in the fourth round.
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

In these five states, the COVID Delta Variant is skyrocketing.

In these five states, the COVID Delta Variant is skyrocketing. According to the most recent data, cases of the highly infectious Delta version of COVID-19 have increased dramatically in five U.S. states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided data on the Delta variant’s prevalence in 25 states...
Oklahoma Statekosu.org

As Coronavirus Variant Spreads, Medical Experts Urge Oklahoma To Plan For Another Surge

As coronavirus cases continue to climb, Oklahoma’s medical community is urging the state to consider planning for another surge. After a stark rise in Missouri and Arkansas, northeast Oklahoma has been seeing positivity rates rise. Dr. David Kendrick, the department chair of medical informatics at the OU School of Community Medicine, says that trend has now made its way to Tulsa.
Baton Rouge, LAtheadvocate.com

New revolving loan fund to provide $1.1 million for small businesses, here's how to apply

A new $1.1 million revolving loan program has been launched that aims to help Baton Rouge area small businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The fund, a partnership between the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, TruFund and the U.S. Economic Development Administration, provides up to $250,000 for businesses, specifically those with 50 employees or fewer and revenue of less than $3 million. The loans will have terms extending from 6 to 60 months, with interest rates between 0 and 10%. In some cases, loans have closed in 30 days. As businesses pay back their loans, that money will be used to issue new loans.
Food & Drinksbloomberglaw.com

Kraft Will Pay $16 Million, Change Label on Maxwell House Coffee

Kraft Heinz Foods Co. got final approval from a federal court in Florida of a $16 million settlement that resolves a nationwide class action claiming Maxwell House and Yuban ground coffee containers overstate how many cups they will produce. Kimberly E. Ferron sued in 2020, claiming. Kraft. deceptively and unlawfully...

Comments / 0

Community Policy