ATHENS – We’re all going to see a lot more of D.J. Shockley this fall. Shockley, a former NFL player and SEC championship-winning quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs, has agreed to terms with UGA and Learfield IMG College to succeed Chuck Dowdle in the ambassador role that includes being the sideline reporter for radio broadcasts and hosting coaches’ shows and other events, people with knowledge of the situation told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Friday. Shockley actually hosted a donor event with coach Kirby Smart earlier this week in Athens.