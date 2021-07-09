Cancel
Cancer

Astellas, Seagen (SGEN) Announce U.S. FDA Grants Regular Approval and Expands Indication for PADCEV for Patients with Locally Advanced or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer

 11 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Astellas Pharma Inc. (TSE: 4503, President and CEO: Kenji Yasukawa, Ph.D., "Astellas") and Seagen Inc. (Nasdaq: SGEN) today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted PADCEVÂ® (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) regular approval in the U.S., in addition to approving a new indication for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer who are ineligible for cisplatin-containing chemotherapy and have previously received one or more prior lines of therapy. Cisplatin-ineligible patients typically have limited treatment options and a poor prognosis.

