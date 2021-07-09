Astellas, Seagen (SGEN) Announce U.S. FDA Grants Regular Approval and Expands Indication for PADCEV for Patients with Locally Advanced or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer
Astellas Pharma Inc. (TSE: 4503, President and CEO: Kenji Yasukawa, Ph.D., "Astellas") and Seagen Inc. (Nasdaq: SGEN) today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted PADCEV® (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) regular approval in the U.S., in addition to approving a new indication for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer who are ineligible for cisplatin-containing chemotherapy and have previously received one or more prior lines of therapy. Cisplatin-ineligible patients typically have limited treatment options and a poor prognosis.
