98 Degrees Return to Pop Music After 8-Year Break With Fresh Perspective on '90s Boy Band Struggles

It’s official: Jerry O’Connell will replace Sharon Osbourne on “The Talk,” becoming the daytime talk show’s first full-time male co-host. “It’s real exciting. First of all, I want to say, you ladies have been so welcoming to me,” he said. “I mean, I came here as a guest months ago, and just from the moment I walked in, you’re just gracious, you’re kind, you’re fun and it worked...We’re going to have a lot of fun, we really are.” The actor will join Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth on “The Talk,” which recently saw Carrie Ann Inaba take a leave of absence and controversy surrounding comments about racism made by Osbourne.