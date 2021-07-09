Investors Turn to Uranium as Reliable Source of Clean Energy

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2021) - Universal PropTech Inc. (TSXV: UPI) (OTCQB: UPIPF) (FSE: 8LH) ("UPI" or the "Company") is pleased to unveil its vision for developing energy assets, "Unleashing The Value From Energy", in its quest to develop alternate asset class platform. In addition, the Company announces that on June 17, 2021, the Company entered into a consortium agreement ("Agreement") with leading net zero engineering firms ("Partners") in originating, sourcing, and conceptually designing energy assets across Canada. The Company and Partners have already initiated discussions with a municipality and developer of new build multi-unit residential building on developing and financing of unregulated energy systems. In addition to the Company, the Partners include SMS Engineering Ltd. from Manitoba, and Sustainable Tech Inc. from Alberta.