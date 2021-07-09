Cancel
Newly sequenced genome of extinct giant lemur sheds light on animal’s biology

By Penn State
ScienceBlog.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsing an unusually well-preserved subfossil jawbone, a team of researchers — led by Penn State and with a multi-national team of collaborators including scientists from the Université d’Antananarivo in Madagascar — has sequenced for the first time the nuclear genome of the koala lemur (Megaladapis edwardsi), one of the largest of the 17 or so giant lemur species that went extinct on the island of Madagascar between about 500 and 2,000 years ago.

