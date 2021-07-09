Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Val Kilmer Movie “Val” Gets an Interesting Trailer

TVOvermind
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than a few people throughout the years have wondered what became of Val Kilmer, and this has been going on for a while. The truth is that he’s been keeping busy pretty steadily for a number of years, while he’s taken a few roles here and there that have been decidedly odd, he’s still been someone of interest for many years. A movie about his life titled Val is arriving soon and will showcase Kilmer from his early years when he started filming pretty much anything as he became known to those around him as a kind of comical and outgoing person, to the moments when he started to become a big star. There’s no way to deny that he’s going to be a name that will be remembered throughout time since the truth is that Kilmer has been someone that people have enjoyed and then been confused by, sometimes in the same year. The thing about Kilmer is that he can appear to be completely on the level and ready to go when it comes to a project, and then he can be clowning and goofing around in the next second.

www.tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Ringo
Person
Val Kilmer
Person
Doc Holliday
Person
Michael Biehn
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Val Kilmer voice box: Did the actor smoke?

VAL Kilmer opened up about his battle with throat cancer in a new Amazon documentary. The Top Gun star produced Val, a film set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, before hitting theatres on July 23, 2021. Why does Val Kilmer use a voice box?. Val had to undergo...
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Val Kilmer Gets Candid about His Life & Throat Cancer Recovery in Trailer for New Documentary: ‘Emotionally Inspiring’

After a written memoir last year, prolific actor and screen legend Val Kilmer is set to release a documentary detailing his life story and his battle with throat cancer. Val Kilmer is undoubtedly one of the big names of his generation of actors. The 61-year-old is a recipient of multiple awards and has appeared in a series of high-ranking movies, including “Top Gun.”
MoviesTime Out Global

Val Kilmer has been filming his own documentary for 50 years

Val Kilmer has worn many hats across his long career: '80s heartthrob, method-actor, egomaniac, poet, thespian, action hero and even MacGruber villain. Now, in a new A24 documentary that bears his name, the screen legend dives into each and every one in intimate detail. "I was the first guy I...
MoviesScreendaily

How Cannes Val Kilmer doc 'Val' will make viewers "fall in love" with the enigmatic actor

In Cannes Premiere entry Val, longtime editors Leo Scott and Ting Poo (editor of 2018 best documentary short Oscar winner Heaven Is A Traffic Jam On The 405) team up for their joint directorial debut as they film the daily life of Top Gun, Tombstone, and Batman Forever star Val Kilmer and weave in footage from thousands of hours of home movies Kilmer shot over several decades documenting his personal and professional life.
CelebritiesVulture

Val Kilmer Is Finally the Main Character

Val Kilmer has been appearing in other people’s films for nearly 40 years, but, as is revealed in his new documentary, Val, he’s been filming himself for even longer. He started shooting video as a kid on his father’s California ranch, making 16mm remakes and parodies of his favorite movies with his late brother Wesley. Kilmer shot through his alternatively transcendent and traumatic experiences playing Doc Holliday, Batman, Jim Morrison, and Iceman; he shot through the rosy glow of the beginnings of his marriage to Joanne Whalley and the protracted crumbling of it; he shot through his 2017 diagnosis of throat cancer and the subsequent treatments that rendered him almost unable to speak; and he shot through his obsession with and efforts to turn his own version of Mark Twain’s life story into a theater show and, hopefully, someday, a completed film.
Moviesdallassun.com

Cannes Film Festival to premiere Val Kilmer's home movies

Washington [US], July 6 (ANI): Hollywood star Val Kilmer's personal home movies have been transformed into a documentary that will premiere at this year's Cannes Film Festival. The Hollywood Reporter recently revealed that throughout his career, the actor has amassed hundreds of hours of film and videotape that were stored...
MoviesIGN

VAL - Official Trailer

For over 40 years Val Kilmer, one of Hollywood's most mercurial and/or misunderstood actors has been documenting his own life and craft through film and video. He has amassed thousands of hours of footage, from 16mm home movies made with his brothers, to time spent in iconic roles for blockbuster movies like Top Gun, The Doors, Tombstone, and Batman Forever. This raw, wildly original and unflinching documentary reveals a life lived to extremes and a heart-filled, sometimes hilarious look at what it means to be an artist and a complex man.
CelebritiesPopculture

Val Kilmer Gives Health Update on Throat Cancer in 'Val' Documentary Trailer

Val Kilmer reveals his healing journey now that he's in recovery following a brief battle with throat cancer in the latest trailer for his upcoming documentary Val. The trailer begins with a montage of Kilmer's home footage before jumping into many behind-the-scenes recordings of his time on the sets of movies like Top Gun and Batman. “I’ve lived a magical life and I’ve captured quite a bit of it," he says.
TV & Videospurecountry1067.com

Amazon Studio releases trailer for Val Kilmer documentary ‘Val”

Amazon Prime Video shared a trailer for the new documentary ‘Val,” featuring actor Val Kilmer. In the preview, Kilmer, 61, reflects on his “magical life” and career. The documentary features Kilmer’s home movies from throughout the decades, including footage from the sets of Top Gun and Batman Forever. In addition, Val features narration from Kilmer’s son, Jack Kilmer, and new interviews with Kilmer himself, who confirmed in 2017 that he was “healing” from a battle with throat cancer.
MoviesMovieWeb

Val Trailer Explores Val Kilmer's Career Through His Home Movies Ahead of Cannes Debut

Val Kilmer has been waiting to tell his story for decades, to share the intimate first-person account of the actor's ambitious rise to Hollywood A-lister and the rocky years that followed. Kilmer had fallen out of favor with the Hollywood scene, being seen as too tempestuous and combative to work with. For awhile, it seemed he would never find a home for his documentary Val. Now we have a first look trailer, with news that the documentary, made up of Val Kilmer's private home movies, will make its debut at Cannes.
CelebritiesKokomo Perspective

Val Kilmer finds it 'difficult' to be understood

Val Kilmer finds it "difficult to talk and be understood" after battling throat cancer. The 61-year-old actor - who was diagnosed with the disease in 2014 - is determined to tell his story "more than ever", even though he doesn't find it easy to communicate these days after having a tracheostomy.
Celebritiesworldofreel.com

‘Val’ Reveals Whatever the Hell Happened to Val Kilmer [Cannes]

Entering directors Leo Scott and Ting Poo‘s “Val,” one is best suited not knowing what has happened to actor Val Kilmer. When Kilmer’s sheer physical deterioration was revealed on-screen, the audience at the DeBussy theatre gasped. I knew about it due to the excellent 2020 NYT piece “What Happened to Val Kilmer?” which laid out the actor’s brutal bout with lung cancer and the chemotherapy that destroyed his ability to speak — to the point where a tracheotomy has forced him to press on a hole in his jugular to let out a screechy babble of worded sentences.
MoviesVulture

Watch a Parade of Val Kilmers (and One Mark Twain) in the Val Trailer

Val, the new documentary on Val Kilmer by Val Kilmer, premiered at Cannes today. Kilmer has been filming himself since his childhood, going all the way through his throat cancer diagnosis and treatment. Kilmer collaborated with Leo Scott and Ting Po to comb through the thousands of hours of footage. “Leo Scott came to the States about a decade back and has been essential in documenting my exploration of Mark Twain as the narrator of what it means to be a real American,” Kilmer told Vulture. “Leo is a truly gifted editor and our sensibilities spoke to each other.” The film is narrated by Kilmer’s son Jack, doing a good version of his dad in his Doors years. We’ll see Kilmer shoot his downtime while making films like Top Gun, Batman, and The Island of Dr. Moreau with his hero Marlon Brando. Val comes to theaters July 23.
CelebritiesLaredo Morning Times

'Val' Review: Val Kilmer Looks Back at His Stardom, His Fall From It, and 40 Years of Self-Videotaping

In “Val,” the actor Val Kilmer, now in his early 60s, appears before us as a broken-down relic of himself. His face, once beaming and chiseled, with that smile that resembled a bite, now looks soggy and morose, with dark eyebrows that give him an oddly Nixonian cast. More dramatically, he speaks in a thin robotic rasp, the result of a procedure performed on his trachea to heal the throat cancer that was diagnosed in 2015. Kilmer beat the cancer but was left with that scratchy voice-box drone, which takes a bit of getting used to. Yet once you do get used to it, you realize he’s very much the same fellow — or, at least, the older, wiser, more melancholy version. Kilmer used to talk quite fast; that was part of his comic sauvity in films like “Real Genius” — that this dude who looked like a sun god spoke like a geek in overdrive. Everything about him is slower now, and we can see how the effort it takes to speak has changed him. He’s someone who can no longer afford to mince words.
MoviesPaste Magazine

The Trailer Park: The Best New Movie Trailers of the Week from Encanto to Val

It’s so easy to miss a AAA trailer these days, even with all the endless marketing build-up around teasers, pre-trailers (“in one day,” etc) and other forms of cinematic hype. A good trailer is an art form, one that is able to convey a movie’s plot, tone and style all while resisting that ever-present urge to score it to a slowed-down pop song. So here’s the Trailer Park, where we’re parking all the trailers you may have skipped, missed or want to revisit from the past week. Appreciate them. Nitpick them. Figure out if the movies they’re selling are actually going to be any good. That’s all part of the fun, after all.

Comments / 0

Community Policy