Val Kilmer Movie “Val” Gets an Interesting Trailer

More than a few people throughout the years have wondered what became of Val Kilmer, and this has been going on for a while. The truth is that he’s been keeping busy pretty steadily for a number of years, while he’s taken a few roles here and there that have been decidedly odd, he’s still been someone of interest for many years. A movie about his life titled Val is arriving soon and will showcase Kilmer from his early years when he started filming pretty much anything as he became known to those around him as a kind of comical and outgoing person, to the moments when he started to become a big star. There’s no way to deny that he’s going to be a name that will be remembered throughout time since the truth is that Kilmer has been someone that people have enjoyed and then been confused by, sometimes in the same year. The thing about Kilmer is that he can appear to be completely on the level and ready to go when it comes to a project, and then he can be clowning and goofing around in the next second.