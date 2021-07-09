Cancel
The tiny ball-delivering car that Euro 2020 viewers adore has a new LGBTQ+ paint job for the final

By Breanna Robinson
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 8 days ago
Euro 2020 tiny car is supporting LGBTQ+ rights (Photo courtesy of @TinyFootballCar/Twitter)

Euro 2020’s favorite tiny remote-control ball-carrying Volkswagen is highlighting equality - with a rainbow paint job ahead of Sunday’s final game.

Posted to the official Tiny Football Car Twitter account, you see the car in its new colors as it rests in a tiny goal surrounded by balls on the field.

“I’m so excited for Sunday’s Final, especially since I just tried on my new kit! Do you like it? #EURO2020 #PRIDE#ENGITA,” the caption read.

People in the comments were over the moon to see this and were quick to comment.

“The tiny car is the best thing about this tournament and arguably the best thing about this whole year,” someone wrote.

“YOU GO TINY FOOTBALL CAR, IM WATCHING THE FINAL JUST FOR U NOW,” another added.

A third believed that this was an encouraging step in the right direction that most companies seem to not do, saying, “Tiny car doing more for gay rights than multinational companies, YLTSI”

Check out some of the other responses to the photo.

The tiny car made headlines when it emerged on the scene in June as Italy played Turkey. The newfound celebrity car drove with the ball inside to give to Danny Makkelie, the referee.

The Italians beat Turkey 3-0.

Many European football clubs have shown constant support for LGBTQ+ rights. Most recently, striker Harry Kane wore a rainbow armband during the England vs. Germany game.

The UEFA also noted that “the armband has been assessed as a team symbol for diversity and thus for a ‘good cause.’”

On Sunday, England will play Italy in the final to see who will take home the the trophy tournament.

Indy100

Indy100

