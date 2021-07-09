How a large cat deity helps people to share space with leopards in India

As housing prices soared this spring, my landlords called me to say they’d decided to sell their house, and I would have to move out. (It’s worth noting that in most apartments in Oakland, where I live, the sale of a house wouldn’t be a legal reason to kick out a tenant, but my backyard cottage fell into a loophole, so I had to scramble to find somewhere else to live.) My tiny house was so tiny that it was relatively cheap for the Bay Area, and with few options on the market, I decided to turn to a temporary alternative: pet sitting in exchange for a free place to live.