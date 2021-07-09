Michigan Supreme Court Denies Voting Redistricting Deadline Extension Request

The Michigan Supreme Court has denied a request that would have extended the deadline for drawing redistricting voting maps.

The current deadline is Sept. 17, but the U.S. Census Bureau does not expect to have data ready for the public until Sept. 30.

The court acknowledged that the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission is working diligently and have been put in a difficult position to present fair voting maps. However, there is not sufficient legal reason to extend the deadline.

Lawyers for the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will try to propose new maps by Dec. 11 and have them finalized by Jan. 25.