Pedestrian Killed on I 70 Near Solomon

A pedestrian died after being hit by two vehicles along Interstae 70 near Solomon. According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, Thursday night at 11:49 deputies to reports of a person in the road on Interstate I-70 near mile marker 267, just east of Solomon. Just prior to the arrival of deputies, 34-year-old Timothy S. Dalton, of Peyton, Colorado, was struck by two vehicles which were traveling east on I-70. Although life saving measures were attempted, Dalton was pronounced deceased at the scene.