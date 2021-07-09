Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

New tsunami map shows how San Francisco could be devastated

By Oliver O'Connell
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

The Bay Area is no stranger to preparing for natural disasters, but California state geologists are now warning that a tsunami could be more devastating than previously believed.

New interactive hazard maps released online provide an updated look at just how much of the region could be inundated were a major once-in-a-lifetime catastrophe to strike.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XI4Gl_0asIyfmO00

The California Geological Survey used new technology to update its tsunami maps for the first time since 2009, since when scientists have been able to study the lessons learned from the Japanese tsunami of 2011.

“We are preparing for a worst-case scenario. A 9.3 magnitude quake off Alaska, that would be the worst-case for San Francisco ,” Adrienne Bechelli, deputy director of San Francisco’s Department of Emergency Management. told ABC7 .

A tsunami triggered by a large earthquake in Alaska would take approximately five hours to reach the city.

The impact on downtown San Francisco is worse than first thought. It was previously assumed that areas that are immediately adjacent to the water such as the Fisherman’s Wharf, the Embarcadero, and the area around the famous Ferry Building would receive the brunt of any wave.

However, the new maps show water potentially surging into parts of North Beach and the Financial District as far as Fremont Street.

The same is true across the region with waves hitting West Oakland and Lake Merritt. The entire Oakland Container Terminal and the city’s international airport would be inundated.

Tsunami evacuation routes, already signposted throughout the Bay Area will now have to be updated.

"Bottom line: If you’re near the coast and feel strong shaking from a local earthquake or get an official notification to evacuate, move inland or to a higher elevation as soon as possible,” says Rick Wilson, head of the CGS Tsâ€‹unami Programâ€‹. “A large tsunami surge might be fascinating to watch but you don’t want to be anywhere near it.”

Officials continue to urge people to have a plan and sign up for emergency alerts.

The tsunami triggered by the 2011 Japan earthquake rippled across the entire Pacific Ocean wreaking havoc in Santa Cruz harbour to the south of San Francisco, leaving heavy damage. Approximately $100m in damage occurred up and down the coast.

More than 150 tsunamis have hit California’s shore since 1800. Most were barely noticeable, but a few have caused fatalities or significant damage.

The most destructive tsunami to hit California occurred on 28 March 1964. Several surges reaching 21 feet high swept into Crescent City four hours after a magnitude 9.2 earthquake in Alaska, killing 12 and levelling much of the town’s business district.

Comments / 2

The Independent

The Independent

180K+
Followers
90K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska Earthquake#San Francisco#Japan Earthquake#Pacific#Tsunami#Extreme Weather#Japanese#Abc7#The Cgs Ts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Earthquakes
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

The largest wildfire in the US is growing bigger

The blaze has burned more than 241,000 acres and is just 7 percent contained. A new round of evacuations were ordered Thursday for residents near Summer Lake and Paisley due to extreme wildfire behavior. “This fire is going to continue to grow - the extremely dry vegetation and weather are...
California Statesacramentosun.com

6.0-magnitude earthquake in California

Los Angeles (California) [US], July 10 (ANI/Xinhua): A 6.0-magnitude earthquake that occurred Thursday afternoon in Little Antelope Valley, California near the Nevada border was widely felt by residents living in Northern California. The earthquake initially reported magnitude 5.9, struck the area at 3:49 pm local time, the United States Geological...
California StateNewsweek

U.S. Wildfires Map, Update As Multiple Blazes Burn Across Oregon, California, Washington

Wildfires continue to burn in several states along the West Coast, while Oregon and Washington have moved into the highest level of preparedness as they battle the blazes. On Wednesday, Washington and Oregon moved into Preparedness Level 5, which according to the National Interagency Fire Center means they could experience "complex wildland fire incidents, which have the potential to exhaust national wildland firefighting resources."
EnvironmentPosted by
Deseret News

Where are wildfires the worst in the U.S.? These 3 are out of control

Between record-breaking heat waves, a deadly heat dome and ongoing drought, the western U.S. has had to deal with unprecedented environmental challenges this year, reported USA Today. The conditions have created the perfect environment for out-of-control wildfires in a record-breaking wildfire season, per The Guardian. How bad are the wildfires...
TravelPosted by
Only In Northern California

6 Places In Northern California That Are Like A Caribbean Paradise In The Summer

Summer in Northern California is all about keeping cool while enjoying that wonderful sunshine. We’re lucky to have access to so many fantastic beaches, swimming holes, and other refreshing outdoor spots for doing just that! Below are six destinations that look and feel like a Caribbean paradise – well, maybe except for the water temperature. […] The post 6 Places In Northern California That Are Like A Caribbean Paradise In The Summer appeared first on Only In Your State.
Santa Fe, NMTaos News

4.2M earthquake reported in Northern New Mexico

The United States Geological Survey reported a 4.2 magnitude earthquake at 9:33 a.m. this morning 6 miles outside of Capulin northwest of Santa Fe. "Based on the preliminary seismic data, the quake was probably felt by many people in the area of the epicenter," reads a report from Volcano Discovery. "It should not have caused significant damage, other than objects falling from shelves, broken windows, etc."
California StateRecord

Here's where California wildfires are burning in the state

Fire season was ramping up in California again, as fires of various sizes burned across the state. As of July 2021, the number of fires was outpacing averages of past fire seasons. This was due to a number of reasons, including dry conditions, high winds and record-setting temperatures. In an...
California Stateabc10.com

The San Andreas Fault might be California's most known fault line, but maybe not its most destructive

MARKLEEVILLE, Calif. — California is well known for its active earthquakes, with many cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco experiencing large quakes. The San Andreas Fault, which moves south to north, is the cause for most of this damage and gets the most focus. There is, however, another area that has a lot of past earthquake activity and potential for more in the future.
San Dimas, CANBC Bay Area

‘Earthquake' That Rattled Southern California Was Actually a Sonic Boom

Residents in parts of Southern California reported feeling an earthquake Friday morning around 9:20 a.m. But according to the United States Geological Survey, which tracks recent earthquakes, there was no geologic activity in the Los Angeles area. So what happened?. According to the USGS Earthquake map, there was a sonic...
Orange County, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Updated tsunami hazard maps for Orange County highlight at-risk areas

Updated tsunami hazard maps for Orange County will aid in planning evacuations should such a wave threaten local communities, the California Geological Survey said. The map is an update of the previous version, which was published in 2009. In Newport Beach, the tsunami hazard zone was increased slightly in the latest map to help facilitate evacuation responses. Hazard zones include the area between the Balboa Peninsula and Pacific Coast Highway, as well as Newport’s Back Bay.

Comments / 2

Community Policy