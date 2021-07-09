GIS Excellence
Students from East St. John, West St. John and the STEM Magnet Program recently earned a statewide credential in Geographic Information Systems (GIS) upon completion of the Jump Start Summers 2021 Program. Pictured at top are students showing off their cool GIS shirts. Bottom, guest speaker Stanley Bienemy, economic development director for St. John, joins instructor Fran Harvey. Students also visited the parish government building for a job shadow experience through this program.www.lobservateur.com
