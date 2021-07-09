Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

GIS Excellence

By Special to
L'Observateur
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents from East St. John, West St. John and the STEM Magnet Program recently earned a statewide credential in Geographic Information Systems (GIS) upon completion of the Jump Start Summers 2021 Program. Pictured at top are students showing off their cool GIS shirts. Bottom, guest speaker Stanley Bienemy, economic development director for St. John, joins instructor Fran Harvey. Students also visited the parish government building for a job shadow experience through this program.

www.lobservateur.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gis#Gis#The Stem Magnet Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Salt Lake City, UTutah.edu

Leadership in Inclusive Excellence award

The Office for Health Equity, Diversity, & Inclusion is pleased to accept nominations for the annual Leadership in Inclusive Excellence Award. This award recognizes someone who exemplifies leadership in inclusive excellence in five categories:. Inclusive excellence in research. A University of Utah Health student. A University of Utah Health trainee...
Omaha, NEunmc.edu

Inclusive Excellence continues July 8

On Thursday, the UNMC community is invited to this month's "Conversations for Inclusive Excellence," which will review, discuss and recap information gleaned from the past six sessions. Sheritta Strong, MD, director of inclusion, will host the discussion, which runs from 2 to 3 p.m. Zoom links can be accessed via...
Sparta Township, NJThe Township Journal

Local students excel at SkillsUSA

Sparta. Local career and technical education students won one of the nation’s highest awards at the 2021 SkillsUSA Championships, held virtually from June 14 to 24. Team A, consisting of Andreas Ursin and Louis Ruggiero from Sussex County Tech School in Sparta, was awarded the High School Bronze medal in Mechatronics.
Commerce, TXtamuc.edu

Center for Business Excellence

A&M-Commerce’s Center for Excellence provides training and consulting services to the North Texas business community. Although many of our offerings align with the expertise of our College of Business faculty members – accounting, business analytics, economics, finance, management, organizational development and marketing – we call on our colleagues in the other A&M-Commerce colleges when their expertise is needed.
Marquette, MInmu.edu

Hawn Honored for Excellence in Service

Kyle Hawn, a building and grounds attendant at Northern Michigan University, is one of the 2021 Excellence in Service Award recipients. During the academic year, Spalding Hall was designated as the location where students would go to quarantine or isolate. There was a need for a buildings and grounds attendant to work daily there, which included entering rooms that just housed a COVID-positive student. From day one, Hawn took on this challenge.
Valdosta, GAValdosta Daily Times

Martin finalist for excellence award

VALDOSTA – Becky Martin from Lowndes High School is a 2021 state-level finalist in the mathematics award category in the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, according to the Georgia Department of Education. The mathematics category includes mathematics, technology and computer science. The science category includes science...
Montgomery County, MDPosted by
Source of the Spring

Design Excellence Awards Return for 2021

The Montgomery County Planning Department’s Design Excellence Awards have returned for 2021, according to an announcement on the department’s website. “The Montgomery County Planning Department is seeking to recognize exceptional architecture, landscape architecture and urbanism that makes a difference in people’s lives and represents the county’s highest quality of design to the region, state and nation,” the announcement reads. “This year, Montgomery Planning will hold its fifth Design Excellence Awards competition to honor this work.”
Marquette, MInmu.edu

Hongisto Earns an Excellence in Service Award

Kimberly Hongisto, benefits and onboarding specialist in Human Resources at Northern Michigan University, is one of the 2021 Excellence in Service Award recipients. The Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) required the university to provide its employees, including student employees, with paid sick leave or expanded family and medical leave for specified reasons related to COVID-19. In order to comply with FFCRA, Hongisto played a vital role in tracking absences and assisting faculty, staff and student employees with unique questions related to their leave time and potential illnesses. This required a new and responsive approach for dealing with an unexpected type of absence management.
Public HealthThe Independent

Building a culture of excellence

Covid-19 has had a transformative effect on the world of work. Enterprises must now prepare to navigate a period of sustained unpredictability. Over the past year, a new work ecosystem has emerged, placing greater demands on our ability to think creatively, act with agility and respond quickly to change and crisis. While this ecosystem has been evolving for some time, the full-spectrum disarray caused by the pandemic has accelerated the need for many organisations to develop resilience and a culture of excellence that will ensure their future relevance.
Troy, OHcountynewsonline.org

Hanford Honored with Excellence in Teaching Award

Edison State Community College faculty member Erynn Hanford of Springfield has been named a recipient of the June 2021 Faculty Excellence in Teaching Award from the Southwestern Ohio Council for Higher Education (SOCHE). Edison State nominated Hanford for the award based on the institution’s criteria, with special consideration of demonstrated...
Atlanta, GAappenmedia.com

Character, Excellence, Innovation

Recently named the most diverse high school in Atlanta, ranked as the fifth best private school overall in Georgia by Niche.com, and named Best K-12 Private School in North Atlanta by Appen Media, Fulton Science Academy Private School (FSAPS) offers Georgia students a transformative education. FSAPS serves a high population of advanced and gifted students in Pre-K through High School. As an accredited and STEM certified school, FSA has a reputation for its exceptional academic results. FSAPS ranks in the top 1% among all subjects and all grades in nationally normed tests in comparison to other schools in the nation and enjoys a 97% AP exam passing rate among the high school student body. After a very successful competition season at the state level, FSAPS represented Georgia in twelve different national and/or global events last year.
EducationBirmingham Star

Oakridge International School students excel

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Students at Oakridge International Schools, part of the Nord Anglia Education family, have once again raised the bar and achieved outstanding results in the 2021 IBDP Grade 12 exams. A total of 30 students from Oakridge International School, Bengaluru and 87 students from Oakridge...
Bedford County, TNShelbyville Times-Gazette

County finance excels for 12th year

For the 12th consecutive year, Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to Bedford County for its comprehensive annual financial report for the fiscal year which just ended on June 30, 2020. GFOA reports how...
Educationmidwestfarmreport.com

Students Excel At State FFA Convention

During the third session of the 92nd Wisconsin FFA Convention, students competing in Leadership Development Events and other awards were recognized. These competitions help students build skills and confidence in their public speaking and professional skills. Congratulations to all state winners!. Middle School Essay Contest: Sydney Folk, Weyauwega-Fremont FFA. Middle...
HealthGettysburg Times

Local youth excels at medical forum

Surrounded by high school students who like him want to enter the medical field, Mario Birdwell was skeptical about what was to come at the recent National Youth Leadership Forum. Not long into his nine-day experience, his associates had become friends and his instructors, mentors.
Greensboro, NCYes Weekly

City of Greensboro Honored for Special Achievement in GIS

GREENSBORO, NC (July 14, 2021) – Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, presented the City of Greensboro with its Special Achievement in GIS (SAG) Award. Selected from more than 300,000 eligible candidates, Greensboro received the honor for its innovative use of mapping and analytics technology. The SAG Awards are...
Technologywnmu.edu

Senior Applies GIS Knowledge With Local Nonprofit

WNMU senior Nichole Bouvet once worked in corrections and was into conservation and hunting in her free time so dreamed of perhaps becoming a game warden. But her professors persuaded her to minor in geographic information systems. “I’d still love to work with the U.S. Forest Service,” she said, “but there are so many opportunities in GIS.”
Oxford, OHcityofoxford.org

IT/GIS Coordinator

The City of Oxford is seeking applicants for the position of IT/GIS Coordinator. This individual serves as coordinator for the City’s IT services and GIS operations; acts as a liaison between the City and our technology support providers; manages relationships and accounts with all technology related contracts: network providers, telephone systems, copier and postage providers, and website hosting company; performs GIS, administrative, and technical work of moderate difficulty.
CharitiesThrive Global

Qualities You Need to Excel as a Philanthropist

Philanthropy is a noble cause, but it’s not for everyone. There are many qualities that you need to possess to be successful as a philanthropist. These include selflessness, empathy, and generosity. In this article, we will discuss the qualities of a good philanthropist and how they can help contribute to society in their unique way!
AgricultureKingsport Times-News

Appalachian Sustainable Development launching MyASD platform for agricultural community

DUFFIELD — Farmers and agriculture-related businesses will have a new online system linking them with agriculture resources. Appalachian Sustainable Development has launched MyASD on the organization’s website —asdevelop.org — to provide access to find and share agricultural information among farmers, agricultural producers, small businesses and ASD’s staff and volunteers, according to ASD Agriculture Education Communications manager Jenni Roop.

Comments / 0

Community Policy