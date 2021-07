A 60-acre farm with views of the Atlantic Ocean on Martha’s Vineyard could set a record price for the island town of Chilmark. The property at 146 Quenames Road is one of the largest lots in the rural town near the Vineyard’s western tip, known for its hilly, agricultural landscape and the fishing village of Menemsha. It's also a popular place for private getaways, including Blue Heron Farm just up the road, where the Obama family vacationed a few times.