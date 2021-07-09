Iowa Business Council survey shows highest level of optimism since 2018

(Radio Iowa) – The Iowa Business Council’s second-quarter Economic Outlook Survey shows great optimism among some of the state’s largest businesses. I-B-C executive director, Joe Murphy, says the survey continues a trend. He says it is the fourth straight survey where they have a positive trend. The report measures member expectations for sales, capital spending, and employment for the next six months. The answers are scored on a 100-point scale and the latest overall outlook index is 67. “When you look at all of our indications, all of our sub-reports, everything is looking very, very strong,” according to Murphy. “Iowans continue to get vaccinated, people are coming back to work, businesses across the entire state are booming –whether that’s the large businesses we represent at the Iowa business council represent — or even small and mid-sized businesses as well. Things are going really well.”