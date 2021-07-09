Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Iowa Business Council survey shows highest level of optimism since 2018

By John Steppe
thegazette.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Iowa Business Council survey of leaders from 22 of Iowa’s largest employers released this week showed the highest level of optimism for the next six months since 2018. IBC’s quarterly economic index, which is based on the survey results, was 67.08, the highest since the second quarter of 2018.

www.thegazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#An Iowa Business Council#Ibc#Pella Corp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Immigration
Related
Small Businessalbanyceo.com

June Survey Shows Record Highs in Business Startup Sentiment

Entrepreneurs who agree or strongly agree that "now is a good time to start a business" reached 76.9% in June, exceeding pre-pandemic levels and showing the highest reading in survey history. Further, a record 34.6% want to launch their businesses in the next month. FranchiseInsights.com compiles monthly the Small Business Startup Sentiment Index™ (SSI) of individuals who have recently inquired about businesses for sale.
Iowa Statenorthscottpress.com

Council: Iowa faces worst worker shortage, but businesses are bullish

Iowa faces its worst worker shortage, but major businesses still are more optimistic than they’ve been since early 2018, an Iowa Business Council quarterly survey found. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will...
Small Businessaba.com

Small Business Optimism Rises in June

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index increased 2.9 points in June, measuring 102.5, the first time the index exceeded 100 since last November. The Uncertainty Index increased 4 points to 83. A seasonally adjusted net 27.0% of owners plan to create new jobs, up 1 point from the previous month....
Economykjan.com

IBC survey finds optimism among largest businesses

(Radio Iowa) – The Iowa Business Council’s second-quarter Economic Outlook Survey shows great optimism among some of the state’s largest businesses. I-B-C executive director, Joe Murphy, says the survey continues a trend. He says it is the fourth straight survey where they have a positive trend. The report measures member expectations for sales, capital spending, and employment for the next six months. The answers are scored on a 100-point scale and the latest overall outlook index is 67. “When you look at all of our indications, all of our sub-reports, everything is looking very, very strong,” according to Murphy. “Iowans continue to get vaccinated, people are coming back to work, businesses across the entire state are booming –whether that’s the large businesses we represent at the Iowa business council represent — or even small and mid-sized businesses as well. Things are going really well.”
Grand Rapids, MIGrand Rapids Business Journal

Post-COVID survey shows entry-level pay rising

A new survey shows employers are raising entry-level pay for manufacturing and office jobs as the post-COVID-19 talent battle heats up. The Employers’ Association in Grand Rapids (TEA) — a not-for-profit membership organization that provides human resources support — last month published the results of its Planning for Post COVID-19 2021 survey, which polled 113 West Michigan TEA member organizations on the average and range of pay for positions broken out by company size, industry type and profit/nonprofit status.
Iowa StateDes Moines Business Record

Survey of supply chain managers shows Iowa’s economy slowed in June

Iowa’s economy slowed slightly in June with weaker inventories and delivery lead times than the previous month, according to a survey of supply chain managers released last week. Creighton University’s Mid American Business Conditions Index showed the index for Iowa fell to 69.5 in June, down from 70.2 in May.
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Optimism grows in Iowa around future of carbon sequestration

Whether it’s from state officials in Des Moines or companies based as far away as Texas, optimism has been growing about Iowa’s future in carbon sequestration. “It has the potential to revolutionize not only the ag business, but certainly related industry as well,” said Debi Durham, director of the Iowa Economic Development Authority and the Iowa Finance Authority.
EconomyPosted by
The Associated Press

HSB Survey Shows a Third of Small Businesses Experience Workplace Violence

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 7, 2021-- Workplace violence has occurred at one-third of small businesses, HSB reported today on the results of a survey of owners and managers, and many worry the problem is getting worse. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210707005564/en/. HSB’s survey conducted by...
Memphis, TNPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Reports show US inflation is at its highest since 2008

MEMPHIS, TENN. — If it feels like you’re paying more to get gas, shop at the grocery store, eat at a restaurant or buy much of anything, it’s probably because you are. The US. Labor Department reports consumer prices jumped nearly 5.5 percent in 12 months, making the nation’s inflation rate the highest it’s been since 2008.
New York City, NYmynews13.com

New York added 9,800 jobs in June; unemployment dips slightly

New York's private-sector job count grew by 0.1% in June, adding 9,800 jobs to the economy, and the unemployment rate fell slightly from 7.8% to 7.7%, the state Department of Labor on Thursday announced. Nationally, the spate of job growth was faster last month, with the private-sector job count growing...
Linn County, IAthegazette.com

U.S. jobless claims fall to another pandemic low

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits has reached its lowest level since the pandemic struck last year, further evidence that the U.S. economy and job market are quickly rebounding from the pandemic recession. Thursday’s report from the U.S. Department of Labor showed jobless claims fell by 26,000 last...
Businessbitcoin.com

New York Fed Survey Shows Inflation Expectations Highest Ever Recorded

American inflation expectations have surged according to the results of the latest New York Federal Reserve Survey of Consumer Expectations. The presumed inflation rate tapped the highest point since 2013 and alongside the forecast of lower purchasing power, consumer debt and fears of a housing bubble in the U.S. are on the rise.
Council Bluffs, IAetczone.com

Great Plains Communications Bringing Fiber Optic Broadband Business Services to Council Bluffs, Iowa

Blair, Nebraska, July 8, 2021 — Great Plains Communications (GPC), a growing Midwestern telecommunications provider, is expanding its fiber optic network and rolling out gigabit-speed services in Council Bluffs, Iowa. More than 1300 businesses will be able to sign up for fiber-driven technology solutions including internet access with speeds up to 10 Gbps, managed Ethernet, managed WiFi and GPC Cloud Connect, delivered over fiber to ensure the fastest and most reliable connectivity.
Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Worth $600 Expected To Reach Citizens Soon

Stimulus Checks amounting to $600 each are expected to reach the citizens soon. These checks were approved by the government on July 13. Almost half of the citizens of California are expected to be benefitted from the funding. The government-sanctioned financial boosts are all set to be rolled out soon....
POTUSCBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 2.3 million people last month receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.

Comments / 0

Community Policy