Star Trek IV Returning to Theaters for 2-Night Engagement in August

By TrekNews.net Staff
treknews.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet your whale songs ready as Star Trek IV: The Voyager Home is set to beam back into theaters next month for a two-night special engagement to celebrate the film’s 35th anniversary. To coincide with the anniversary and upcoming 4K UHD Blu-ray release of Star Trek: The Original 4-Movie Collection,...

treknews.net

