Gulfstream Park Entries, Sunday July 11th, 2021

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 8 days ago

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Fabiola Princess (L), 118J. Rios7-11-xAntonio Sano20/1. 2Dontmesswithtess (L), 111M. Fuentes8-6-6Jose Gallegos20/1. 3Unmarked Money (L), 118M. Vasquez5-7-5Victor Barboza, Jr.7/2. 4Bella Gabriella (L), 118G. Martinez9-2-10Kathryn Davey12/1. 5Treasured Nikky (L), 118E. Jaramillo4-4-6Oscar Gonzalez9/2. 6For Ever Ours (L), 118E. Zayas7-8-xVictor Barboza, Jr.6/1. 7Mamma J (L), 118C. Sutherland5-9-9Ronald Spatz10/1. 8Kamala...

Horse Racing
Sports
SportsBleacher Report

Haskell Stakes 2021: Odds, Post Positions, Prize Money and Picks

With the Triple Crown behind us and the Breeders' Cup on the horizon, Saturday's Haskell Stakes is one of the premier races this time of year. Three-year-olds looking to bolster their Horse of the Year resumes while competing for big honors have a great opportunity at Monmouth Park in New Jersey. The horses will be running for a $1 million purse for their connections in an important lead-up race to the Breeders' Cup.
HobbiesFrankfort Times

Fair Meadows Results Sunday July 11th, 2021

8th-$12,800, , 2-Year-Olds , Two and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
SportsFrankfort Times

Hastings Racecourse Early Entries, Tuesday July 20th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 4Devil of a Deal (L), 122S. Morales6-5-1Demetris Topouzis. 5Kick Up the Dust (L), 124A. Reyes1-1-2Christine Ammann. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
GamblingFrankfort Times

Colonial Downs Entries, Monday

1st_$30,000, cl $16,000-$16,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
SportsFrankfort Times

Assiniboia Downs Early Entries, Monday July 19th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Mas Mischief (L), 124S. Chickeness3-1-6Jerry Gourneau5/2. 4Candy Giant (L), 122N. Austin9-2-3Jennifer Jordan10/1. 5Tiger by His Tail (L), 122S. Chadee Jr.3-3-3Michael Nault3/1. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
SportsFrankfort Times

Thistledown Results Thursday July 15th, 2021

8th-$15,800, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
SportsDaily Journal

Chasing a Grade 1 win at the Haskell: Mandaloun, Hot Rod Charlie or Midnight Bourbon

OCEANPORT - There is a good reason why Haskell Stakes contender Mandaloun made an immediate impression on trainer Brad Cox shortly after he laid eyes on him. The son of the red-hot sire Into Mischief - with 2003 Belmont Stakes winner Empire Maker in his breeding on the dam side - has backed up that initial impression by running some impressive races.
GamblingFrankfort Times

BC-Results Arlington-6-Add

6th_$31,000, alc, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, tf., cloudy. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
GamblingFrankfort Times

BC-Results Saratoga-6-Add

6th_$50,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi, tf., clear. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Saratoga Springs, NYWTOP

Saratoga Race Course ready to get back to normal

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — Like just about everybody else around here, Jack Knowlton is stoked for opening day at Saratoga Race Course. “It’s been a long time without being able to be at Saratoga with tens of thousands of people there, so we’re really excited,” Knowlton, operating manager of Sackatoga Stable, said Wednesday. “The town has been buzzing for the last month. It’s incredible the kind of pent-up demand that there is.”
PoliticsCBS Sports

Bob Baffert's suspension from New York Racing Association nullified by judge

The fallout from the 2021 Kentucky Derby, which was marred by a failed post-race drug test by winning horse Medina Spirit, has continued well into the summer for Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert. And while there is still a ways to go for him to defend his honor in the horse racing ranks, his good standing in New York State racing circles has been reinstated at the legal level.
HobbiesFrankfort Times

BC-Results Woodbine-8-Add

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

