New George Harrison Track Unearthed

It was 64 years ago today (July 6th, 1957), in Liverpool, England, that the most successful and beloved songwriting team of all time — John Lennon and Paul McCartney — first met, kick starting the Beatles' career. McCartney was brought to the St. Peter's Church Garden Fete in the Liverpool suburb of Woolton by his and Lennon's mutual friend Ivan Vaughan, to watch Lennon's group the Quarrymen perform. Vaughan recalled to Lennon biographer Ray Coleman that he told McCartney: “You've got to come and meet this guy John Lennon. You'll get on well with him.” In recent years, McCartney has revealed that he had seen the older Lennon around Liverpool more than once and took notice of his hardened “Teddy Boy” dress and demeanor.