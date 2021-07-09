Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

New George Harrison Track Unearthed

By Rod Brakes
Guitar Player
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA mere six weeks after The Beatles announced their break-up in April 1970, George Harrison began recording his solo album All Things Must Pass at EMI Studios on Abbey Road, London. Over the course of just two days, 30 songs were demoed for the triple disk long player. Now, over...

www.guitarplayer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dhani Harrison
Person
George Harrison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Songwriting#Unearthed#Beatles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
Related
Musicstarsinsider.com

Songs John Lennon and/or Paul McCartney gave away to other artists

Released in 1964, 'A World Without Love' was a song written by Paul McCartney and attributed to Lennon-McCartney and recorded by the British duo Peter and Gordon. A folk-pop ballad that was praised by critics, 'FourFiveSeconds' also benefits from songwriting input by Rihanna herself. Lennon and McCartney's seemingly effortless songwriting...
Celebritieswvli927.com

Flashback: John Lennon & Paul McCartney Meet

It was 64 years ago today (July 6th, 1957), in Liverpool, England, that the most successful and beloved songwriting team of all time — John Lennon and Paul McCartney — first met, kick starting the Beatles' career. McCartney was brought to the St. Peter's Church Garden Fete in the Liverpool suburb of Woolton by his and Lennon's mutual friend Ivan Vaughan, to watch Lennon's group the Quarrymen perform. Vaughan recalled to Lennon biographer Ray Coleman that he told McCartney: “You've got to come and meet this guy John Lennon. You'll get on well with him.” In recent years, McCartney has revealed that he had seen the older Lennon around Liverpool more than once and took notice of his hardened “Teddy Boy” dress and demeanor.
MusicAlternative Press

11 re-imagined cover songs that became popular

One of the best things about music is when artists put their own unique spin on iconic songs. Sometimes they change the song’s original genre, swap in new lyrics or reimagine its intent. Modern artists will always cover classic songs, such as twenty one pilots undertaking “Can’t Help Falling In Love” by Elvis Presley or Miley Cyrus performing “Black Dog” by Led Zeppelin. But did you know that some of your favorite, and arguably timeless, tracks are actually covers themselves?
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Sir Ringo Starr reveals his love for the White Album era

Sir Ringo Starr remains in love with the ‘White Album’ era of the Beatles. The music icon played in the legendary band alongside John Lennon, Sir Paul McCartney and George Harrison, and he’s confessed to loving the time around their 1968 album, which was officially titled ‘The Beatles’. Speaking as...
MusicPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Paul McCartney turns 79: Here are 10 signature songs

They say it’s his birthday. Paul McCartney turned 79 on Thursday, and his musical career has been legendary. He captured our musical hearts with The Beatles, then carried on with Wings and a solo career. James Paul McCartney was born in Liverpool, England, on June 18, 1942. His songwriting career...
MusicPosted by
The Independent

Paul McCartney once named this ‘hilarious’ Beatles song as his favourite

Every fan of The Beatles agrees that it’s hard to pick a favourite song. But this hasn’t stopped Paul McCartney from being asked numerous times which one he would pick.Considering he’s behind some of the band’s greatest tracks, it’s no surprise that McCartney doesn’t seem to have a fixed top choice. Over the years, the musician has name-checked several.However, it’s the song he selected during a 1988 interview with Mark Lewisohn that registers as his most unexpected choice.McCartney picked a B-side that featured on the original single of his very own “Let It Be”.“People are only just discovering the...
MusicGuitar Player

The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, and Van Halen Gear Surfaces in Historical New York Auction

In a couple of weeks' time, Guernsey’s will begin a huge two-day auction featuring hundreds of items, including instruments owned and played by some of rock ‘n’ roll's greatest guitarists. The New York firm will be hosting their "A Century of Music" online auction between July 14 and 15, which also features rare memorabilia from the 1969 Woodstock festival.
CelebritiesMovieMaker

Paul McCartney Gets a Long Lost Message From John Lennon in McCartney 3, 2, 1 Trailer (Video)

Even after all these years, Paul McCartney is still getting messages from John Lennon. The trailer for the former Beatle’s new Hulu docuseries, McCartney 3, 2, 1, was released on Wednesday, which also happens to be Ringo Starr’s 81st birthday. Premiering July 16, the six-episode series features McCartney in conversation with Rick Rubin, co-founder of Def Jam Recordings, former co-president of Columbia Records, and producer of acts including the Beastie Boys, LL Cool J, and Run DMC.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

George Harrison’s Unreleased “Cosmic Empire” Recording From All Things Must Pass Sessions Released Today

Listen now to this previously unsung classic by George Harrison. A mere six weeks after the April 1970 announcement that the dream was suddenly over and the unthinkable was true – The Beatles broke up – George Harrison had already picked up all the unbroken pieces of his artistic spirit to begin his first solo album – and arguably the greatest solo album by any Beatle – All Things Must Pass – a song cycle of masteprieces mostly rejected by The Beatles.
MusicPosted by
96.1 The Eagle

Watch Video for George Harrison’s Unreleased ‘Cosmic Empire’ Demo

An unreleased George Harrison song has been made available with a new video to mark the 50th anniversary of his first post-Beatles album, All Things Must Pass. Titled “Cosmic Empire,” the song is one of 30 rough recordings included in the extended edition of the 1970 LP; 26 of those have been officially released. You can see the new video below.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

‘Living In The Material World’: George Harrison ‘Lures The People’

When the fourth solo album by George Harrison, Living In The Material World, took its bow in the UK charts on July 7, 1973, it was already a cast-iron smash across the Atlantic. Seven days earlier, the gorgeous and poignant “Give Me Love (Give Me Peace On Earth)” had spent a week at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, to give George his second US No.1 single. The album itself – self-produced by Harrison with the exception of “Try Some Buy Some,” overseen with Phil Spector – was in the third of five consecutive weeks leading the American LP survey.

Comments / 0

Community Policy