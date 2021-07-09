Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Star Wars reveals details on upcoming book Ronin: A Visions Novel

By Editorial
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiehard Star Wars fans know that George Lucas was heavily inspired by the Japanese storytelling of director Akira Kurosawa, especially his film The Hidden Fortress when writing the film that would become A New Hope. Lucasfilm is taking a uniquely deep dive into the Japanese storytelling roots of Star Wars with a new series of anime shorts taking place in the Star Wars universe to Disney+ in September. Star Wars: Visions will be a collection of original short films produced by some of the world’s biggest anime studios, and according to StarWars.com, “Each story promises to be a unique take on the galaxy far, far away, including new interpretations and remixes of Star Wars mythology.”

dorksideoftheforce.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

110K+
Followers
301K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Akira Kurosawa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japanese#Visions Novel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Anime
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Lucasfilm
Related
MoviesInside the Magic

Original Trilogy Actor Is Livid About Disney’s New ‘Star Wars’ Change

Recently, thanks to an upcoming LEGO set called “Boba Fett’s Starship”, it became apparent that The Walt Disney Company is moving away from the ship’s original name, Slave I. Slave I belonged to Clone Army of the Republic DNA template, Jango Fett, and then to his “son”, bounty hunter Boba...
ComicsPolygon

MAPPA and Madhouse team up for anime about killing aliens with classical music

Complicated and creative premises are nothing new for anime, but newly announced series Takt Op. Destiny is truly something special. The series is about an apocalyptic alien invasion that can only be stopped through the power of classical music. MAPPA showed off the first trailer for the show at its 10-year anniversary event.
MoviesComicBook

Star Wars: Boba Fett Actor Lashes Out At Disney Over Changing Boba Fett Ship's Name

Star Wars actor Mark Austin is lashing out at Disney over the recent report that Disney and LEGO were renaming Boba Fett's iconic starship for new toy sets. Boba Fett's ship (which used to be Jango Fett's ship) went by the name of "Slave I"; however, now the ship is being renamed "Boba Fett's Starship". LEGO Star Wars Design Director Jens Kronvold Frederiksen spoke on the matter, saying: "Everybody is [dropping the Slave I name]. It’s probably not something which has been announced publicly but it is just something that Disney doesn’t want to use anymore."
TV Showsgamingideology.com

Star Wars reboot: ‘Rey returns to show off new Jedi Order’

Star Wars hero Rey Skywalker (Ridley) walked away from Episode Nine – The Rise of Skywalker as the only remaining Jedi in the universe. The character saved the galaxy by defeating Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) and ending the Dark Side’s rule. However, Star Wars great Mike Zeroh claims she will make a triumphant return in an upcoming Disney Plus TV show.
ComicBook

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home Returning to Theaters in 4k, Trailer Released

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home is returning to theaters courtesy of Fathom Events. This two-night engagement will offer Star Trek fans their first opportunity to see the new 4k remaster of Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home that will be released on home media as part of the Star Trek: The Original 4 Movies 4k Ultra Hd/Blu-Ray Collection in September. Often fondly remembered as "The One With the Whales," Leonard Nimoy directed Star Trek IV and starred as Spock in the movie, alongside the other members of the Star Trek: The Original Series cast. The films will be in theaters on August 19th and August 22nd. Here's the synopsis for the even, provided by Fathom:
MoviesPosted by
97 Rock

Disney Renames Boba Fett’s Ship in New Merchandise Reveal

Following Disney's launch of new LEGO Star Wars merchandise at LEGO Fan Media Days, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the miniature version of Boba Fett's ship wasn't called Slave 1 as it is in the movie franchise. Rather, Disney is now calling the space vessel "Boba Fett's Starship." While the exact...
ComicsSolidSmack

Star Wars: Visions Is an Anime Anthology Set in a Galaxy Far, Far Away

The Star Wars franchise is no stranger to Japanese culture. The Jedi and lightsaber battles were obviously inspired by samurai. Wipe transitions have their roots in old Akira Kurosawa films. Even the symbols representing the Rebels and the Empire were inspired by the emblems used by powerful Japanese families. Japanese...
Comicsepicstream.com

Star Wars: Visions Anime Series Release Date, Special Look Trailer Revealed

We're finally learning more about the Star Wars anime series that we heard about several months ago. Amazingly, we just got amazing updates on Star Wars: Visions that includes the studios involved, the episode titles, the show's release date, and a special look trailer for the project. Star Wars: Visions...
MoviesComicBook

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Star Reveals Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni Directed Episodes

The spinoff series Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett was filmed earlier this year, with news being unveiled that The Mandalorian director Robert Rodriguez was involved in directing some of that series, while star Temuera Morrison recently confirmed that the series also saw the returns of directors Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Bryce Dallas Howard. Given that the new series was first teased in the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, clearly this spinoff will feature not only some narrative connections to that adventure, but likely some stylistic similarities, thanks to the filmmakers involved in the spinoff. Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett is rumored to debut on Disney+ by the end of 2021.
Comicswegotthiscovered.com

Star Wars: Visions Anime Show Won’t Be Canon

Disney has just unveiled Star Wars: Visions, a new anthology show featuring takes on a galaxy far, far away from some of the most highly-regarded anime studios around. The collection will consist of seven short films in which the creators have been let off the leash when it comes to storytelling. The coolest sounding are Kamikaze Douga’s “The Duel”, Kinema Citrus’s “The Village Bride” and, (as I’m a long-time Ghost in the Shell fan), Production I.G’s “The Ninth Jedi”.
ComicsComicBook

Record of Ragnarok's Animation Has Anime Fans Bewildered

Record of Ragnarok has been one of those manga series that fans have been dying to see animated, with the action-packed series pitting humanity against the gods to determine the future of the Earth, but it seems as if the recent Netflix release has animation that is leaving many viewers perplexed. During one of the biggest battles, fans noticed that the animation in the animated series looks akin to still images rather than containing fluid motions, leaving many fans believing that Netflix's latest adaptation isn't able to capture the spirit of the manga from which it was based.
ComicsPosted by
Variety

Disney Plus Unveils ‘Star Wars: Visions’ First Look and Release Date

Disney Plus has unveiled a first look at its new anime anthology series, “Star Wars: Visions,” coming to the platform on Sept. 22. During Anime Expo Lite on Saturday, Disney Plus announced the seven Japanese anime studios that are behind the short films in the series: Kamikaze Douga, Geno Studio (Twin Engine), Studio Colorido (Twin Engine), Trigger, Kinema Citrus, Science Saru and Production IG.
ComicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Star Wars Visions anime series premiers September 2021

Disney has announced a new Star Wars Visions anime anthology created by seven Japanese anime studios will be premiering on the Disney+ streaming service from September the 22nd 2021 onwards. Disney is allowing the studios to bring their own unique perspective to the Star Wars universe providing a collection of animated original Short films. Featured enemy studios include Kamikaze Douga, Geno Studio (Twin Engine), Studio Colorido (Twin Engine), Trigger, Kinema Citrus, Science Saru, and Production IG. “Each studio will use their signature animation and storytelling styles to realize their own visions of the galaxy far, far away” says Disney. Check out the special the video below to learn more about what you can expect from the new series of short films.
Comicsdapsmagic.com

Check Out This Special Look at Star Wars: Visions!

Today at Anime Expo Lite, Disney+ revealed the names for all seven of the Japanese animation studios that will be bringing Star Wars: Visions to life. Fans were also given a special look at the unique talents and perspectives that will be bringing these different shorts to life. The seven...
MoviesTVOvermind

Lucasfilm Offers First Look at ‘Star Wars: Visions’ and it’s Spectacular

Fans of both Star Wars and anime have been begging for a Star Wars anime for as long as I can remember, and now with Disney Plus, Disney is finally giving us all exactly what we wanted: Star Wars anime. That’s right, Disney has brought on a whole bunch of Japanese animation studios to fully write, direct, and animate a series of short films, set in the Star Wars universe, in a beloved Japanese animation style. I can’t tell you how excited I was when they made the announcement about this, and now we have our first official look at what Star Wars: Visions is going to look like. I have to admit, it doesn’t look like they’ve let us down in the slightest. So, what do we now know about Star Wars: Visions?
Comicsnewsbrig.com

Watch the first trailer for the Star Wars: Visions anime anthology

Aamir Khan Reacts To His Divorce From Kiran Rao, Says ‘There’s Change In Our Relationship But We Are Still Together’ (Watch Video) At an Anime Expo Lite panel, LucasFilm revealed the very first look at Star Wars: Visions, an upcoming anthology of short anime films set in a galaxy far, far away. The sneak peek featured a huge range of visual styles and ideas, with shorts that featured, among many other things, a rock opera, a chibi Boba Fett, droids in straw hats, a twin Star Destroyer, and much more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy