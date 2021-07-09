Star Wars reveals details on upcoming book Ronin: A Visions Novel

The spinoff series Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett was filmed earlier this year, with news being unveiled that The Mandalorian director Robert Rodriguez was involved in directing some of that series, while star Temuera Morrison recently confirmed that the series also saw the returns of directors Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Bryce Dallas Howard. Given that the new series was first teased in the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, clearly this spinoff will feature not only some narrative connections to that adventure, but likely some stylistic similarities, thanks to the filmmakers involved in the spinoff. Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett is rumored to debut on Disney+ by the end of 2021.