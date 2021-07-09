Vulcan-U.S. Concrete, concurrent deals speak to underlying industry strengths
U.S. Concrete will move Vulcan into the U.S. ready mixed production elite, joining Cemex USA, CRH Americas Materials and Martin Marietta. U.S. Concrete reported 2020 deliveries of 8.2 million yd. from 150 operations in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington D.C., Texas, northern California and the Virgin Islands. Vulcan dispatched 2.9 million yd. of ready mixed in 2020 from 46 plants in Maryland, Virginia, Washington D.C., Texas and California. The merger will secure the suitor’s overall leadership in aggregates, with 255 active sites (Vulcan, 228; U.S. Concrete, 27) reporting 2020 shipments upwards of 220 million tons of crushed stone and sand & gravel.concreteproducts.com
Comments / 0