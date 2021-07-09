Vulcan-U.S. Concrete, concurrent deals speak to underlying industry strengths

CHICAGO (PRWEB) July 14, 2021. The U.S. restaurant industry has shown remarkable resiliency, having lost as much as 35% of visits at the beginning of the pandemic, but still has a ways to go to get back to pre-pandemic levels, reports The NPD Group. Total restaurant visits were down -6 percent in May 2021 compared to May 2019 but were up +23% from a year ago, recovering from a -23% decline in May 2020. The key to the industry's recovery will be the strength of each daypart. Each daypart — morning meal, lunch, dinner, and P.M. Snack — will recover differently depending on the new rhythms of home, school, and work-life according to NPD's continual tracking of the U.S. foodservice industry.