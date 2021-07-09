Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Construction

BMC adds Stewart Concrete, Stewart-Morrison RM operations

By Concrete News
concreteproducts.com
 8 days ago

Sources: BMC Enterprises Inc., St. Louis; CP staff. St. Louis aggregates and concrete top gun BMC Enterprises has entered precast concrete, acquiring Stewart Concrete Products of Halfway, Mo., and announced a strategic partnership with Stewart-Morrison Redi-Mix, Inc. of West Plains, Mo. Both will operate as portfolio companies under BMC. Acquired assets include five concrete products locations, eight ready mixed plants and two sand & gravel mines throughout southwest Missouri and central Arkansas.

concreteproducts.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmc#Ready Mix Concrete#Precast Concrete#Real Estate#Breckenridge#Stewart Morrison Rm#Bmc Enterprises Inc#Cp#Hannibal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Construction
Related
Constructionconcreteproducts.com

MANUFACTURERS – JULY 2021

Concrete mix temperature control specialist NITROcrete has appointed Stephen De Bever as chief executive officer, succeeding founder Drew Nelson, who transitions to the executive chairman post. De Bever arrives with two decades’ experience in concrete and construction, most recently serving as Standard Precast chief executive officer and Brundage-Bone Concrete Pumping chief operating officer.
Industryconcreteproducts.com

Northeast Prestressed Products chief oversees a welcome PCI reunion

Taking stock of late-May events that drew 500-plus members to New Orleans and ushered a return of business activity at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, 2021 Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute Chairman Dennis Fink (Northeast Prestressed) observes, “It felt good to reunite with my PCI family and attend the PCI Convention and The Precast Show. We quickly put the last year in the rearview mirror and got back to running PCI business and programs. Staff did a remarkable job pulling everything together in spite of all the challenges.”
Nevada Stateresourceworld.com

Cruz Acquires Drill Ready ‘Solar Lithium Project’ in Nevada

Cruz Cobalt Corp. [CSE-CRUZ, OTC Pink-BKTPF, FSE-A2DMG8] has reported that it has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire a drill ready lithium project in Nevada consisting of 155 contiguous claims totaling 3,100 acres prospective for lithium. Cruz management plans to immediately apply for a drill permit and expects to be drilling this project as soon as possible. Nevada is the go to address for North American lithium production and Cruz is extremely pleased to add this project to the Company’s existing lithium brine project in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Recently, investor interest in lithium stocks has taken a new leg higher as many lithium giants have traded at all-time highs this week.
Environmentconcreteproducts.com

Certifications enable Lehigh Hanson plants to pace new LEED credit

Lehigh Hanson’s Cadman ready mixed plants in Seattle and Bellevue, Wash., along with two sister Hanson Aggregates sites in Phoenix, Ariz., are the first North American operations to earn Concrete Sustainability Council Silver level certification. “With CSC certified concrete, we are enabling Green Building developers to score in the new...
Economyconcreteproducts.com

George Schofield Co. a natural platform for Outdoor Living Supply

Minnesota-based Outdoor Living Supply has commenced a hardscapes distribution business plan with the acquisition of Geo. Schofield Co. Inc., a leading natural stone source in Bridgewater, N.J. The transaction is the first for an entity established late last year in partnership with New York private equity firm Trilantic North America. OLS principals aim to a) partner with regional outdoor living distributors to create a differentiated, national, hardscapes-focused distribution platform, and b) build on target companies’ local relationships, talent and leadership positions while offering expertise and capital to support their continued growth.
Arizona Stateconcreteproducts.com

Arizona crew builds artful, calming element amid Masonry Madness

The Arizona Masonry Council, Inc. (AMC) demonstrated new approaches for site wall treatments and outdoor living spaces with a crafty exhibit adjacent to the World of Concrete 2021 Masonry Madness center stage. The group credited a solid and screen block display to material, design assistance and labor donations from AZ Best Block, Spec Mix and Oldcastle APG.
New Orleans, LAconcreteproducts.com

Producer, exhibitor enthusiasm frames Precast Show success

The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center marked the return of major tradeshows after more than a year of Covid-19 related encumbrances, hosting The Precast Show 2021 in late May. With more than 2,500 attendees from National Precast Concrete Association and Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute producer and associate member ranks, the event marked one of the largest tradeshows the conventions and events industry has seen since March 2020.
BusinessInsurance Journal

People Moves: Church Mutual Adds Stampen as Chief People Officer; Lau Now COO at Robertson Ryan; J.M. Wilson Promotes Mandwee, Hires Head and Durflinger

Pamela Stampen has been named chief people officer of Merrill, Wisconsin-based Church Mutual Insurance Co., reporting to Rich Poirier, president and CEO. Stampen’s role will encompass all the essential elements of recruitment and retention – learning and development, organizational development, human resources, diversity and inclusion – and the leaders of each function will report directly to her.
Softwaredcvelocity.com

Kuecker Logistics, Pulse Integration, and QC Software merge to form KPI, L.P.

Logistics industry firms Kuecker Logistics, Pulse Integration, and QC Software have merged to form a new company, Kuecker Pulse Integration, L.P. (KPI), the companies said today. Funds managed by the private equity group of Ares Management Corp. have acquired a majority interest in the company, with the existing owners of all three businesses retaining equity stakes, the companies also said. KPI will be based in Belton, Mo. Larry Strayhorn, CEO of Pulse Integration, will lead the new company, joined by executives from Pulse, Kuecker, and QC as part of the leadership team. The founders’ vision is to “build a full-service integrator platform with an industry leading software offering,” according to Strayhorn. “Pulse, Kuecker, and QC all hold the same core values of honesty, integrity, and transparency. We are thrilled about the opportunities ahead to combine our companies and extend our track record of value creation, innovation, and success as a larger operator,” Strayhorn said in a statement. Kuecker is a material handling solutions provider with more than 40 years of experience. Using a customized approach, the firm works to design, engineer, and implement logistics management solutions to increase distribution efficiency. Kuecker provides cutting-edge solutions in logistics management, supply chain management, value chain management, industrial automation, inventory management, and more, the company said. Pulse is a systems integrator with more than 50 years of experience serving customers throughout North America. The company is focused on helping companies leverage the right mix of technology in their facilities, and works to understand, collaborate, and analyze business needs in real-time, and provide custom-engineered solutions in a tiered delivery process, according to company leaders. QC provides innovative software solutions for order fulfillment and distribution centers. Headquartered in Cincinnati, the company has been providing software solutions to customers in North America and Europe to streamline warehouse operations using innovative supply chain automation software solutions, the firm said.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

PEG, LLC. Selected By Stanley Martin Homes

FAIRFAX, Va., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PEG, LLC. (PEG) is pleased to announce their selection by Stanley Martin Homes, the 2021 Builder of the Year, for guidance, implementation, and responsibility of all aspects of their need in the fields of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing design, energy efficiency, sustainability, resiliency and built environment consulting.
Austin, TXrejournals.com

Global design firm PDR expands presence in Austin

PDR, a Texas based design, architecture, and consulting firm with work around the globe, is amplifying its presence in Austin by adding key leadership to its local team. Amy Collins, formerly an Associate Principal of the Houston office, has been named Principal and Director of Design of the Austin office. She joins Shawna Hills who has been promoted to Business Development Director. Emily Mehigan has also joined the firm as an Associate and Lead Designer.
Louisville, COconcreteproducts.com

Hardscape North America organizers prepare to regroup for 2021 show

Registration continues for Hardscape North America, October 20-22 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, as the Interlocking Concrete Pavement Institute plans to bring the industry back together for a live gathering and resume an annual networking opportunity that was preempted in 2020 amid pandemic response measures. “It is something...
Economyconcreteproducts.com

Americast raises the bar in home generator pad design

Florida specialty precast Americast dubs its namesake precast pads for home power generators the “Rolls Royce” of their product class. “Generators have achieved an elegant look,” says Americast CEO Charles Pitt, “and we have matched it with our pads. We accomplish this through attention to detail including hand crafted/hand polished pads, which can ship the same day they are ordered. We can also emboss the Generator Dealer’s Logo permanently in the pad.”
Industryconcreteproducts.com

ACM AirFlow spacer stands between paver or block layers and damage

ACM Chemistries’ latest ColorScape offering for concrete paver and building or block wall units is measured by the cup and produced in shapes that spread without rolling or stacking. AirFlow Layer Spacer Beads prevent scratching and abrasive action across unit masonry layers, including ones where paver or block surface textures are up to 2 mm. The beads hold concrete masonry in place during transport and reduce efflorescence by allowing air to circulate between separated cube layers and between a top sheet and top unit layer.
Economyconcreteproducts.com

Balancing Act

Rocky Jenkins’ career in manufactured concrete products was launched from a management trainee program in the house that Florida legend M.E. “Doc” Rinker built. That experience will serve Jenkins as the 2021 National Concrete Masonry Association Chairman. “There were three major things NCMA and its members faced as my term...
Economyconcreteproducts.com

Gomaco premiers first battery-powered slipform curb machine

Concrete paving equipment leader Gomaco Corp. unveiled the first battery-powered slipform curb machine at World of Concrete 2021, staged last month in Las Vegas. The CC-1200e is equipped with a power dense 48 VDC lithium-ion battery pack. When measured against a conventional slipform curb model, the result is a paver with fewer vibrations plus zero engine noise and exhaust emissions. The lithium-ion batteries provide enough power for a full day of paving; charging options include a standard eight- to 10-hour power up or fast two-hour system.

Comments / 0

Community Policy