Avalon, NJ

Executive Order Enacted to Combat Rowdy, Late-night Crowds in Avalon

By Press Release
Cape May County Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAVALON - Avalon Mayor Martin Pagliughi has signed Executive Order 2021-07 that restricts access to the beach and boardwalk during certain hours until further notice. According to a release issued by the borough, this is a continuance of the intent of Executive Order 2020-15 that closes the beach daily, between the hours of 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., and the boardwalk daily, between the hours of 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. The previous executive order was issued due to the declared New Jersey state of emergency which continues through gubernatorial executive order until at least Jan. 11, 2022.

www.capemaycountyherald.com

