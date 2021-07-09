2 Additional Positive Cases, Vaccination and Age Data Press Release
Two (2) Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Town of Shrewsbury since July 2, 2021 bringing the cumulative total to 2,972. 💉Vaccine Info: All residents can preregister to book an appointment at a mass vaccination site at mass.gov/COVIDVaccine or dial Mass 2-1-1 for assistance. Residents age 60+ may call the Shrewsbury Senior Center at 508-841-8640 or Mass 2-1-1 for assistance.shrewsburyma.gov
