Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

2 Additional Positive Cases, Vaccination and Age Data Press Release

shrewsburyma.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo (2) Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Town of Shrewsbury since July 2, 2021 bringing the cumulative total to 2,972. 💉Vaccine Info: All residents can preregister to book an appointment at a mass vaccination site at mass.gov/COVIDVaccine or dial Mass 2-1-1 for assistance. Residents age 60+ may call the Shrewsbury Senior Center at 508-841-8640 or Mass 2-1-1 for assistance.

shrewsburyma.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccine#Age Data Press#Vaccine Info#Mass Gov Covidvaccine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Pharmaceuticalscontagionlive.com

COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Positive Results in Phase 3 Data

The therapy demonstrated an efficacy of 65.2% against the Delta variant. Ocugen, a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies, recently announced positive results from a phase 3 study of their COVID-19 vaccine, COVAXIN. The therapy was co-developed with Bharat Biotech, a vaccine and bio-therapeutics research and...
Boston, MAWWLP 22News

New data sheds light on COVID-19 cases among the vaccinated

BOSTON (SHNS) – Public health officials have tracked 4,450 “breakthrough” cases of COVID-19 among Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated against the disease, representing about one-tenth of 1 percent of the roughly 4.2 million people immunized. About 92 percent of the infections in vaccinated residents did not require hospitalizations, while 303 people,...
Shelby, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Additional Positive COVID-19 Cases in Region 4

(Des Moines) The Iowa Department of Public Health’s latest data shows nine additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Region 4 from 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6, to 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7. The Iowa Department of Public Health reports two additional positive tests each in Pottawattamie, Crawford, and...
Public HealthPosted by
Racine County Eye

New Maps Provide Additional Geographic Breakdowns of COVID-19 Vaccination Data

Today the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) released maps and corresponding downloadable data tables that break down COVID-19 vaccinations by new geographic boundaries. The new maps allow Wisconsinites to view existing COVID-19 vaccination data by municipalities (cities, towns, and villages), zip code tabulation areas, school district boundaries, and census tracts.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Free cocaine, meth and heroin for everyone: One city’s plan to tackle its drug problem

As the rate of illicit drug overdoses in Vancouver continues to soar, a group of activists have enlisted the help of a city councillor to hand out free samples of heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine - right in front of a police station.The province of British Columbia is the nexus of Canada’s drug overdose crisis, now in its fifth year of a public health emergency. Last month a report from the BC Coroners Service revealed that 160 people had died from an overdose in just the month of May – an average of 5.2 people per day. Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe...
Maryland Statemocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Renews State of Emergency for Maryland After 12 Days

Governor Hogan Renews State of Emergency for Maryland After 12 Days. On June 15th, Governor Hogan announced that the state of emergency due to COVID-19 would be lifted effective July 1st. Last week on July 12th, Governor Hogan renewed the state of emergency and catastrophic health emergency in a proclamation, which you can view here. There were no press releases or public announcements from the Governor’s office regarding the state of emergency, which lead to speculation as to why it was reinstated.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

This Could Determine If You Catch the Delta Variant—And It's Not Vaccination

After weeks of steady decline, COVID-19 case numbers are headed back in the wrong direction once again. The spread of the highly contagious Delta is currently fueling a nationwide surge, with all 50 states and Washington, D.C., reporting a rise in cases and 38 seeing an increase of 50 percent or more over the past week, CNN reports. Fortunately, studies have shown that those who are fully vaccinated are still well protected against the virus. But according to one former official, there's one other factor that could determine whether or not you catch the Delta variant: wearing the right kind of face mask.
Relationshipsgoodmenproject.com

Our Family Got Vaccinated. We All Got COVID. We’ll All Live.

Two weeks ago, we took a family trip out of state, our first in eighteen months. Three-quarters of us had been fully vaccinated with two doses of the Pfizer shot, with the exception being our 11-year old daughter. We’d been extremely diligent for a year and half (often militant) in taking precautions: isolating and masking and distancing since March of 2020.
Pharmaceuticalstechstartups.com

mRNA Vaccine inventor says he’s worried about surge in covid-19 cases in countries with most vaccinated citizens. “This is worrying me quite a bit,” Dr. Malone said

Dr. Robert Malone, a pioneer and one of the five inventors of mRNA vaccines, expressed his concerns about the sudden surge in covid-19 cases in countries with the most vaccinated citizens while the 15 least vaccinated countries don‘t seem to face any problem. On Friday, Dr. Malone shared a viral...

Comments / 0

Community Policy