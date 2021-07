Computer Scientist, Melanie Mitchell is tackling a controversial topic in the AI community. As the Davis professor of complexity at the Santa Fe Institute, Mitchell has broadened her research beyond machine learning. She’s currently leading SFI’s Foundations of Intelligence in Natural and Artificial Systems project, which will convene a series of interdisciplinary workshops over the next year examining how biological evolution, collective behavior (like that of social insects such as ants) and a physical body all contribute to intelligence. But the role of analogy looms larger than ever in her work, especially in AI — a field whose major advances over the past decade have been largely driven by deep neural networks, a technology that mimics the layered organization of neurons in mammal brains.