San Antonio, TX

A year like no other: San Antonio businesses discuss survival, what they've learned, and the future

MySanAntonio
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirtual workplaces. Loss of business and revenue. Pay cuts, layoffs and stimulus funds. Those themes are well known among the businesses that survived the COVID-19 pandemic. But the realities of the past probably have forever changed how San Antonio companies do business, and take care of employees and customers. In recent conversations with the Express-News, leaders of a law firm, restaurant and food store, advertising agency, IT security firm and construction business discussed how the lessons of the past 16 months will be applied as they move into the future.

