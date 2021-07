Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has revealed that he'll be without the services of six players for the Caf Champions League final against Kaizer Chiefs. The Red Eagles recently secured a comfortable 4-0 victory over Smouha in the Egyptian Premier League last Sunday but they will have two more games to prepare them for the final when they face Al Mokawloon before taking on Misr Lel Makkasa SC, respectively.