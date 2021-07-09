Dutch reinforce COVID-19 measures after spike in cases

The numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths in South Africa have increased exponentially over the past 12 months. At the beginning of July 2020 the country had 168,000 cases of COVID-19 and 2,844 deaths. A year later, at the start of July 2021, there were over two million confirmed cases and more than 61,000 deaths. These numbers are only a snapshot of the kind of pressure South Africa’s healthcare system is under. On the one hand, the country needs to drastically increase the number of frontline health workers. And on the other hand, there’s not enough money, according to acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, to employ medical interns, or even extra medical staff. Laetitia Rispel chaired the ministerial task team responsible for the development of the 2030 National Human Resources for Health Strategy. She spoke to The Conversation Africa’s Ina Skosana about the country’s COVID-19 response.