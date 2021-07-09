Cancel
New Survey Reveals Percentage Of NYers Who Fear They'll Be Victims Of Gun Violence

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15B4rL_0asIv8tZ00
How residents nationwide feel about their safety. Photo Credit: SafeWise

Just days after Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a “disaster emergency," due to the rise in gun violence, a new survey shows New Yorkers are just as worried.

The survey, conducted by SafeWise, polled over 5,000 Americans in their annual State of Safety survey which focuses on crime, their feelings about crime, and their overall feeling of safety and security.

Survey results showed that New Yorkers were the most worried residents in the U.S. when it comes to violence and becoming a victim of balance.

The survey also found that 73 percent of residents worried about gun violence on a daily basis, the highest percentage among all 50 states.

In addition, 18 percent of residents have personally experienced gun violence -- the second-highest percentage nationwide.

Compared to other U.S. states, New York has the highest percentage -- 74 percent -- of residents who worry about violent crime on a daily basis.

According to survey results, New Yorkers also had the highest percentage (23 percent) of residents who have personally experienced violent crime between Sept. 2019-2020.

The percentage of New Yorkers who’ve experienced violent crime has risen by 39 percent in the past three years.

Nationwide, residents are also concerned about their safety with nearly seven in 10 believing crime is on the rise despite crime rates decreasing consistently for the past two decades, the survey found.

Package theft is the most worrisome property crime concern, with nearly five in 10 afraid it will happen to them and two in 10 experiencing a package theft incident in the past 12 months.

Gun violence is the most top-of-mind violent crime issue, with five in 10 highly concerned every day.

Four in 10 worry Americans about police violence on a daily basis, but nearly six in 10 have confidence in law enforcement’s approach to crime prevention.

And, six in 10 Americans are highly concerned about the COVID-19 pandemic, with four in 10 saying it has affected their personal safety and three in 10 noting it has affected the security of their property.

See the full report here.

