BronxTalk: Shelter Design
This week’s episode of BronxTalk features an award-winning design proposal for a men’s shelter in Hunts Point created by high school students under the mentorship of the city’s Department of Design and Construction and School Construction Authority, Gary Axelbank hosted Pamela Bernal (freshman at City College), Md Hoque (freshman at Syracuse University), Shahema Reha (Senior at Forest Hills HS), and Oral Selkidge, DDC/SCA ACE Mentor/ Public Buildings Director of Building Assessment who presented their team’s design plans for a men’s homeless shelter and offered unique insight on ways to help homeless people receive needed services while living in transitional shelters.www.bronxnet.org
