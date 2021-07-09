BronxTalk: Shelter Design

Bubbles, is a two-year-old neutered gray tabby domestic cat that came at the Palmdale Animal Care Center as a stray on June 19. He was wearing a pheromone cat collar and a blue harness. Bubbles was scared at first but showed no aggression and was able to be handled. Bubbles’ paws were ulcerated and needed medical attention. He is healing very well. He will need a home that will help him continue his healing process and will care for him. To meet Bubbles, send an email, including Bubbles’ ID number, to the center at Palmdale@animalcare.lacounty.gov for an appointment.