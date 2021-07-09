Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homeless

BronxTalk: Shelter Design

bronxnet.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s episode of BronxTalk features an award-winning design proposal for a men’s shelter in Hunts Point created by high school students under the mentorship of the city’s Department of Design and Construction and School Construction Authority, Gary Axelbank hosted Pamela Bernal (freshman at City College), Md Hoque (freshman at Syracuse University), Shahema Reha (Senior at Forest Hills HS), and Oral Selkidge, DDC/SCA ACE Mentor/ Public Buildings Director of Building Assessment who presented their team’s design plans for a men’s homeless shelter and offered unique insight on ways to help homeless people receive needed services while living in transitional shelters.

www.bronxnet.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Homeless Shelter#Syracuse University#Bronxtalk#Hunts Point#City College Rrb#Ddc#Ace Mentor Public#Building Assessment#Fios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Homeless
Related
WorkoutsGrosse Pointe News

Yoga Shelter moving to ground floor

Filling a storefront once occupied by Jersey Mike’s Subs and Pointe Electronics, the Yoga Shelter soon will relocate to the first floor at 17020 Kercheval. Since 2008, the Yoga Shelter has operated out of a second-floor space in Kercheval Place. “The City recently amended its ordinance that regulates business uses...
TrafficTrendHunter.com

Bee-Friendly Bus Shelters

Bee Bus Sops are introduced to the city of Leicester in the United Kingdom as part of the city's goal to become carbon-neutral by 2030. The updated bus stations include green roofs, also referred to as Living Roofs. A mix of wildflowers and sedum plants are planted on bus stop roofs to attract pollinators like bees while encouraging more biodiversity into the cityscape.
Jefferson County, WIDaily Jefferson County Union

Stray animals at the shelter

JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County. Unknown gender black kitten, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 39278. Adult unknown gender brown tabby cat, DSH, No. 39285. Other. Adult female black and white Great Dane mix dog, No. 39288. Town of Farmington. Adult male black...
Susanville, CALassen County News

Evacuation shelter moves to LCC gymnasium

Due to the ongoing mandatory evacuation orders for the Beckwourth Complex fire, the shelter at the Lassen County Fairgrounds will close and re-open at Lassen Community College Gymnasium, 478–200 Highway 139 in Susanville, at 11 a.m. on July 15. Those affected by the fire can also call the Emergency Shelter...
Palmdale, CAAntelope Valley Press

Shelter Pets

Bubbles, is a two-year-old neutered gray tabby domestic cat that came at the Palmdale Animal Care Center as a stray on June 19. He was wearing a pheromone cat collar and a blue harness. Bubbles was scared at first but showed no aggression and was able to be handled. Bubbles’ paws were ulcerated and needed medical attention. He is healing very well. He will need a home that will help him continue his healing process and will care for him. To meet Bubbles, send an email, including Bubbles’ ID number, to the center at Palmdale@animalcare.lacounty.gov for an appointment.
Cheyenne, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Cheyenne Animal Shelter reopens to the public

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Animal Shelter has announced that it is back open serving the public from noon until 6 p.m. daily until July 18, when the shelter will be closed on Sundays and Mondays for the foreseeable future. Adoptions and reclaims are all done by appointment. Adoption applications may...
Louisville, KYvoice-tribune.com

Determined to Design

Woman-owned agency INgrid Design flourishes and expands to account for growing business. From bedroom to basement to a full expansion of two buildings, INgrid Design President and Creative Director, Ingrid Hernandez, has grown her business beyond expectations during a time of global uncertainty. Recently taking up residence in two newly renovated buildings between Baxter Avenue and Bardstown Road, INgrid Design is consistently expanding. If the business name doesn’t strike a familiar chord with you, you have undoubtedly seen their graphic design work within the branding for the Girl Scout Cookie Program or UofL Health. If not, open a book from American Printing House for the Blind or flip through CaloSpa’s magazine.
Denton, TXntdaily.com

Denton animal shelter reaches capacity

With upwards of 60 dogs and cats, the City of Denton’s animal shelter is at its full capacity. Denton’s animal shelter, Linda McNatt Animal Care and Adoption Center, is run by city’s animal services department. Currently, the shelter is out of resources for new animals and has taken efforts to combat this including lowered adoption fees and promoting fostering.
Bullhead City, AZMohave Daily News

Shelter to begin overnight operations

BULLHEAD CITY — A Bullhead City facility designed to assist the homeless will begin operating as an overnight shelter starting next month. The Legacy Foundation Christine Stamper Center for Help & Hope, near the intersection of North Oatman Road and Miracle Mile, began operation in October primarily as a day resource center, partly because of restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
EntertainmentThrive Global

Designing Rituals

As entrepreneurs, we’re often in the throws of driven, anxious behavior. Our businesses require us to achieve — despite the emotional turmoil that whirls around us. We’re expected to produce, create, build in spite of ours human selves. We often don’t get emotional support from others because we keep to...
Las Vegas, NVaerotechnews.com

Hunters donate clothing to Vegas shelters

Whether it’s volunteering, organizing local events or donating a delivery truck worth of clothes to local charities across Las Vegas, the Airmen at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., do it in style. Staff Sgt. Sojourner and Senior Airman Johana, 432nd Maintenance Squadron MQ-9 training instructors and clothing drive coordinators, took...
Marshall, TXKTBS

New animal shelter in Marshall designed for furry friends

MARSHALL, Texas - There's been major construction happening in Marshall. But on this construction site the general foreman is also the police chief, and this facility won't hold hardened criminals. Instead, the furry occupants will be looking for a new home. "We'll have the medical room right here and then...
redlandscommunitynews.com

Council considers fiberglass shelters for homeless

The Redlands City Council voted on Tuesday to combine the Transitional Homeless Housing Plan with the city manager’s briefing in September as one of the options to consider as it relates to homelessness. The council revived a presentation about SafeHuts, a company that manufactures small homeless homes out of fiberglass....
Pawtucket, RIValley Breeze

Library holding animal shelter collection

PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Public Library, 13 Summer St., is holding an animal shelter drive during July and August, Monday-Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. in the lobby. The shelter is in need of cat and dog food, cleaning supplies including paper towels, dog toys, cat toys, cat litter, blankets, and towels.
Environmentmedfordoregon.gov

Cooling Shelters and Severe Event Information

Cooling Shelter Announcement: the Medford Senior Center will be open and act as a Severe Event cooling shelter. The cooling shelter will be open Friday through Sunday (July 9 - July 11) from 12 – 8 PM at the Medford Senior Center, located at 510 E. Main Street. The cooling...
Designorganicspamagazine.com

Designing Beauty

We are naturally attracted to things we find beautiful. Beauty activates the reward centers in our brain and releases dopamine. People travel to places that are beautiful, live in cities like Paris because they are beautiful. Studies show that people will choose a place to live more often based on...
Petsscarsdalenews.com

Renovated humane society shelter

After more than two years, the Humane Society of Westchester at New Rochelle held a ribbon-cutting ceremony July 13 opening its new state-of-the-art shelter that employs modern sheltering standards. The shelter has undergone a $4.5 million renovation expanding from 6,000 to 12,000 square feet aimed at creating a warmer and more practical space and increasing the number of pet adoptions. It accepts animals from 19 different towns and villages and, if space allows, from as far away as West Virginia and Georgia. To adopt a pet or for more information, go to humanesocietyofwestchester.org.
Animalsthecheyennepost.com

Shelter Announces New Hours

The Cheyenne Animal Shelter has announced that it is back open serving the public from Noon - 6 p.m. daily until July 18th when the Shelter will be closed on Sundays and Mondays for the foreseeable future. Adoptions and reclaims are all done by appointment and adoption applications may be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy