Vertical announces dispensary Grand Opening
St Joseph, MO – The community in St Joseph and the surrounding areas in northwestern Missouri can officially begin shopping at Vertical’s flagship medical cannabis dispensary on Saturday, July 24 when they open at 908 N Belt Highway. Vertical will serve qualifying patients and caregivers from 10 am to 6 pm Saturdays and 12 pm to 6 pm on Sundays. Regular business hours will be from 11-7 Wednesday through Friday and closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.mogreenway.com
