Teen charged in fatal stabbing of Paulding landlord out on 27K bond

A fundraiser for a man who was found with a serious head injury on train tracks just off of Piedmont Road has raised more than $50,000 in two days. Joshua Dowd, 28, of Atlanta was found unconscious, barely breathing and bleeding from the head the morning of July 11, according to a police report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Dowd was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he later underwent brain surgery, according to a GoFundMe page created to help with his medical bills.