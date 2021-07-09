Cancel
Paulding County, GA

Teen charged in fatal stabbing of Paulding landlord out on 27K bond

By Caroline Silva
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 8 days ago
The 17-year-old charged with the fatal stabbing of his Paulding County landlord in late June is out on bond as of Wednesday, police said. Elijah Nehemiah Harris is charged with murder in connection to the fatal stabbing of Brian Allan Johns, 58, that occurred on June 20, Paulding County sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Ashley Henson confirmed on Friday. After a bond hearing on Tuesday, Harris’ bond was set to $25,000, records from the Superior Court of Paulding County show.

Atlanta, GA
