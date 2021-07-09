NPAC to Hold Open-House Informational Meeting

The community is invited to join the Norcross Public Arts Commission on Tuesday, July 27th at 6:30 p.m. in the 2nd Floor Community Room at City Hall for an informational open house-style meeting in which the current board members hope to introduce you to the mission, goals and projects of the organization. This will be a great opportunity to meet the board, contribute thoughts and ideas, and even learn about opportunities to become a part of the commission. Reminder notices will go out ahead of the meeting. If you think you might attend, please RSVP using our form (click here) so we may know about how many to expect.