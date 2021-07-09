Road Rage Suspect Sought By Cops

Photo courtesy Manchester Police

TOMS RIVER – A motorcyclist is being investigated by police for getting off his bike and punching the hood and windshield of another vehicle.

The driver was described as a Caucasian man, about 6 feet tall, wearing a black helmet, a black hooded sweatshirt with gold lettering on the back, black gloves, black shirt, and white sneakers. He was riding a black and white Yamaha Ninja sports bike.

The incident happened at around 8:15 a.m. on July 8 near the Toms River exit ramp (82A) on the Garden State Parkway. After causing damage to the vehicle, he left the scene.

Anyone who knows the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Toms River or Manchester Police Departments.