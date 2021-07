The family dog's innocent mistake lead to a house fire. The terrifying moment was caught on the indoor security camera. This adorable golden retriever in Lake Orion, Michigan is named Finn. Finn's human, Richard Veyna, recently put his pup on a diet. That might be why the fury family member waited for Veyna to take his kids to school before checking both sides of the kitchen island for snacks. Finn was going for the yummy cotton candy that was left on the stove. Oh yeah, important note: that kitchen island include a stove top.