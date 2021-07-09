Governor Polis ends Colorado’s health emergency declaration, rescinds executive orders

DENVER- Governor Jared Polis has taken action on the remaining bills following this year’s historic legislative session. Governor Polis has crisscrossed the state this month holding bill signings in Fort Morgan, Sterling, Pueblo, Grand Junction, Greeley, Evans, Fort Collins, Palisade, Silverthorne, Colorado Springs, Aurora, Boulder, Broomfield, Longmont, Avon, Eagle, Basalt, Durango, Glenwood Springs, Evergreen, and the Denver metro area, at Floyd Hill, at the Western Stock Show, at state parks, at a Solar Garden in Longmont, at a dispensary in Denver, a child care center in Lakewood and preschools and community spaces in Denver, at the Pueblo Union Depot, at the Denver Botanic Gardens, and more. Governor Polis was joined by Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera, cabinet members, and members of the state legislature at these signing ceremonies.
