Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Governor Polis ends Colorado’s health emergency declaration, rescinds executive orders

By Derek Draplin
kiowacountypress.net
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) - Colorado Governor Jared Polis has concluded the state's COVID-19 health emergency declaration. Polis first declared a state of emergency on March 10, 2020, in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19. The governor said during a video message Thursday that the change marks "an important...

kiowacountypress.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Orders#State Of Colorado#Covid#Legislative Council Staff#Lcs#Republicans#General Assembly#Medicaid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Health
News Break
Evictions
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
Gallipolis, OHPosted by
Gallipolis Daily Tribune

Commissioners rescind COVID-19 emergency declaration

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia County Commissioners approved numerous agenda items as part of the July 8 meeting, including rescinding the COVID-19 state o emergency in the county which was declared on March 15, 2020. Present during the meeting were commissioners Harold Montgomery, Eugene Greene and Jay Stapleton. Commissioners signed a declaration...
Olympia, WANews Talk KIT

Governor Declares Statewide Drought Emergency

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has declared a statewide drought emergency because of poor water supply conditions and hot, dry conditions that have plagued the region. The cities of Seattle, Tacoma and Everett areas are not included in the declaration, with the governor’s office saying that those areas have enough water storage to get through the summer. A drought emergency declaration is issued when water supply is projected to be below 75% of average, and poses a risk to water users. The declaration allows expedited emergency water right permitting and allows the state to address drought hardships by aiding state agriculture, protecting public water supplies and boosting stream flows to safeguard fish.
Chaffee County, COMountain Mail

State ends emergency: Chaffee County continues public health order

While Gov. Jared Polis announced Thursday the end of Colorado’s health emergency declaration, Chaffee County plans to continue its public health order. In making his announcement, Polis signed a recovery executive order that focuses on building back a stronger Colorado, including prioritizing increasing vaccine rates and improving economic recovery efforts.
Chaffee County, COheartoftherockiesradio.com

Governor Ends Health Emergency, Chaffee County Stays Course

Colorado- On the afternoon of July 8, 2021, Governor Jared Polis announced the end of Colorado’s Health Emergency Declaration and signed a Recovery Executive Order that focuses on building back a stronger Colorado, including prioritizing increasing vaccine rates and improving economic recovery efforts. The Governor stated in his address that he feels as though this is a timely course of action due to achieving the milestone of 70.32% of adults in Colorado receiving at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Colorado StatePosted by
9NEWS

Polis enacts COVID-19 disaster recovery order in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — When Colorado's governor ended the public health emergency, he rescinded all remaining COVID-19 executive orders that he put in place by issuing a new executive order. The Colorado COVID-19 Disaster Recovery Order is the new executive order, keeping some of the policies from the executive orders now...
Colorado Statecolorado.gov

Governor Polis Delivers for Coloradans & State Drives Colorado Comeback

DENVER- Governor Jared Polis has taken action on the remaining bills following this year’s historic legislative session. Governor Polis has crisscrossed the state this month holding bill signings in Fort Morgan, Sterling, Pueblo, Grand Junction, Greeley, Evans, Fort Collins, Palisade, Silverthorne, Colorado Springs, Aurora, Boulder, Broomfield, Longmont, Avon, Eagle, Basalt, Durango, Glenwood Springs, Evergreen, and the Denver metro area, at Floyd Hill, at the Western Stock Show, at state parks, at a Solar Garden in Longmont, at a dispensary in Denver, a child care center in Lakewood and preschools and community spaces in Denver, at the Pueblo Union Depot, at the Denver Botanic Gardens, and more. Governor Polis was joined by Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera, cabinet members, and members of the state legislature at these signing ceremonies.
Environmentkizn.com

Governor Little announces emergency declaration due to wildfires

Gov. Brad Little announced an emergency disaster declaration due to wildfires within Idaho. Idaho Department of Lands Director Dustin Miller said the emergency order applies to all lands protected by the Idaho Department of Lands, which enables the Idaho National Guard to assist in fire suppression. Idaho Department of Lands...
Pima County, AZtucson.com

Pima County supervisors rescind emergency COVID-19 declaration

The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 Tuesday to rescind the county’s emergency declaration for COVID-19 while the state’s declaration of emergency remains in place. The board declared an emergency on March 19, 2020, during the onset of the pandemic. That declaration gave the board’s chair the authority to...
Washington County, MNhometownsource.com

Board ends emergency declaration

The Washington County Board of Commissioners ended the county’s COVID-19 emergency declaration July 6. The County Board declared a local emergency March 17, 2020, in response to the threat posed by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The county’s declaration followed declarations of emergency in January by the World Health Organization and in March by the federal and state governments. Following the local declaration of emergency, the county activated its Emergency Operations Plan, and stood up its Incident Command Structure.
Politicsmybasin.com

OSHA adopts emergency “heat” rules on Thursday based on Governor’s Order

The emergency rules will be designed with two thresholds: an 80-degree requirement and a 90-degree requirement. The important thing builders needs to know is to make sure workers have access to natural or artificial shade and water that is no warmer than 77 degrees. Over 90 degree heat index will require 10 minute breaks in the shade every two hours. Shade can be a small pop-up canopy, a tarp to block the sun, or trees. No shade, then a vehicle with AC needs to be available.

Comments / 0

Community Policy