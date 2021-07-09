Palmer Amaranth Confirmed in Our Area!

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture for many years has been asking farmers and agronomists to watch for Palmer Amaranth. It is well established in Iowa and other states but not in Minnesota, and we would like to keep it that way. Palmer Amaranth was first confirmed in Minnesota in 2016. It had been found in 10 Minnesota Counties and with todays news release now 11 counties. Before today all the counties were in other areas of Minnesota. Now Palmer Amaranth is much closer to home!