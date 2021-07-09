Cancel
Agriculture

Palmer Amaranth Confirmed in Our Area!

By Jerry Groskreutz
 8 days ago
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture for many years has been asking farmers and agronomists to watch for Palmer Amaranth. It is well established in Iowa and other states but not in Minnesota, and we would like to keep it that way. Palmer Amaranth was first confirmed in Minnesota in 2016. It had been found in 10 Minnesota Counties and with todays news release now 11 counties. Before today all the counties were in other areas of Minnesota. Now Palmer Amaranth is much closer to home!

Faribault, MN
Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota.

